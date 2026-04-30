Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

30 April 2026

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the 'Company') has been notified that Mark Niznik, a portfolio manager of the Company, has purchased additional ordinary shares.

On 30 April 2026, Mark Niznik purchased 11,686 ordinary shares in the Company, at an average price of 340.50 pence per share.

Following the transaction Mark Niznik holds 329,485 ordinary shares directly in the Company, and 341,186 shares including indirect holdings, representing 1.1% of the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary