Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 18:02 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bronson.AI: Data Analysis Reveals Ottawa's $7 Billion LRT Investment Increased Average Transit Times by 10 Minutes

Canadian based AI Firm Delivers First Comprehensive, Data-Driven Review of Ottawa's Evolving Transit Landscape, Uncovering Significant Disparities Across Neighbourhoods

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Bronson.AI, a Canadian leader in AI and predictive analytics, today released ground-breaking research analyzing Ottawa's Light Rail Transit (LRT) transformation. The study reveals that despite approximately $7 billion invested in converting the city's Bus Rapid Transit system to Light Rail, average transit times have increased by nearly 10 minutes compared to 2019 levels.

The analysis, conducted by Bronson.AI Director of Data, AI and Automation Glendon Hass and Mahtab Moghadam, who holds an MSc in Artificial Intelligence, examined transit performance across Ottawa neighbourhoods following the phased LRT rollout. Their findings expose a stark geographic divide in transit outcomes, with western neighbourhoods experiencing the most significant negative impacts.

"The data tells a story that averages alone cannot capture," said Glendon Hass, AI Evangelist at Bronson.AI and former IBM AI leader. "When we analyzed transit times neighbourhood by neighbourhood, a clear pattern emerged-where you live in Ottawa now determines whether the LRT investment improved or worsened your commute. Only 18% of neighbourhoods saw improvements, while the west side of the city has been disproportionately affected."

Key findings from the Bronson.AI Ottawa LRT analysis include:

  • Average transit trip times increased by approximately 10 minutes citywide

  • Western Ottawa neighbourhoods experienced the largest negative impacts

  • Only 18% of neighbourhoods saw transit time improvements

  • Geographic location relative to LRT stations and feeder route infrastructure significantly influences commuter experience

The research highlights the importance of data transparency in public transit planning and investment. Bronson.AI recommends municipalities track metrics such as minutes-saved-per-dollar by route and neighbourhood, publish time-ratio maps alongside ridership data, and measure transfer penalties to drive accountability and inform future transit decisions.

"Ottawa built a transit spine with this $7 billion investment," added Hass. "The question now is whether we invest in the capillaries-the local routes, transfer quality, and frequency-that determine whether that spine actually works for residents.". These concerns have become even more pressing in 2026, when OC Transpo experienced what Councillor Glen Gower called "the worst week for bus service that I can recall over the past five years." With only 467 buses available daily against a requirement of 520-and over 800 trips cancelled on a single day-the feeder routes essential to LRT connectivity are now themselves in crisis.

The full analysis is available at https://bronson.ai/resources/all-aboard-or-left-behind-ottawa-transit-in-the-lrt-era/.

About Bronson.AI

Bronson.AI helps organizations unlock the value of their data using AI and predictive analytics. With over 35 years of experience and more than 1,000 successful projects delivered, Bronson.AI is a trusted partner in data-driven insights. For more information, visit www.bronson.ai.

"AI and Analytics should be for everyone, not just large corporations," says Martin McGarry, President and Chief Data Scientist at Bronson.AI. "This transit analysis demonstrates exactly what we do-cut through the jargon and use data to tell stories that matter to real people in their daily lives. We will update the analysis periodically and give Ottawa residents a clear picture of winners and losers".

Contact Information

Martin McGarry, President & Chief Data Scientist
mcgarry@bronson.ca | 613-219-8434

SOURCE: Bronson.AI



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/data-analysis-reveals-ottawas-7-billion-lrt-investment-increased-1120585

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.