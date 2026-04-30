Nursing Home Abuse Center: New CMS Incentive Expands Substance Access in Nursing Homes, Raising Both Opportunities and Concerns for Resident Safety

Expanding personalized care options while highlighting the need for strong oversight to help prevent nursing home abuse and neglect

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / A recent Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Innovation Center policy update, effective April 1, 2026, is introducing a significant shift in how some Medicare-certified nursing homes manage resident care. Under the Substance Access Beneficiary Engagement Incentive (BEI), eligible facilities may incorporate certain eligible hemp-derived products into individualized care plans when prescribed and monitored by qualified clinicians. While the policy aims to improve quality of life and expand therapeutic options, it also raises important questions about oversight, safety, possible medication errors , and the potential for misuse in vulnerable populations.

The policy allows clinicians to evaluate whether eligible hemp-derived products can benefit residents when integrated into a structured care plan. Proponents argue that this change reflects a more personalized, patient-centered approach to long-term care, especially for residents dealing with chronic pain, anxiety, or end-of-life conditions.

However, advocates and legal experts warn that without strict safeguards, the expanded use could create new risks for nursing home residents, particularly those already susceptible to neglect or abuse. Improper administration, lack of monitoring, or coercion could lead to adverse health outcomes or exploitation.

"Nursing homes already face ongoing challenges related to medication management and resident supervision," said a representative from NursingHomeAbuseCenter.com . "Introducing additional substances into care plans increases the complexity of care and emphasizes the need for rigorous oversight to prevent errors, neglect, or intentional misuse."

Medication errors and improper sedation have long been cited as forms of nursing home neglect . In some cases, substances have been misused to chemically restrain residents rather than treat legitimate medical conditions. The new policy heightens the importance of transparency, documentation, and family involvement in care decisions.

NursingHomeAbuseCenter.com emphasizes that families should remain vigilant and actively engaged in their loved one's care. Warning signs of potential abuse or neglect related to substance use may include sudden behavioral changes, unexplained sedation, lack of communication about treatment plans, or inconsistent medication records.

As this policy rolls out more broadly, it will be critical for regulators, healthcare providers, and families to ensure that expanded access translates into better care-not increased risk. Facilities must adhere to strict clinical guidelines, and any deviation that harms residents could constitute neglect or abuse under the law.

The Nursing Home Abuse Center remains committed to advocating for the rights and safety of nursing home residents. The organization provides resources , legal guidance, and support for families who suspect abuse or neglect in long-term care settings.

About NursingHomeAbuseCenter.com

The Nursing Home Abuse Center is a trusted resource dedicated to protecting the rights of nursing home residents. The organization connects families with experienced attorneys, provides educational materials, and works to raise awareness about elder abuse and neglect across the United States.

Julie Rivers, MBA, CSA

Eldercare Advocate & Certified Senior Advisor

877-409-3589

julie_rivers@nursinghomeabusecenter.com

SOURCE: Nursing Home Abuse Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-cms-incentive-expands-substance-access-in-nursing-homes-raising-both-oppor-1160974