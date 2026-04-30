Powerus Debuts Guardian-2 Semi-Autonomous Counter-Drone Interceptor; U.S. Air Force Demonstration Leads to First Purchase Order From U.S. Air Force

Modern conflicts have necessitated low-cost, high-speed, and built-at-scale counter-drone systems to keep both soldiers and citizens safe

Guardian-2 Interceptors are purpose-built for deployment at scale in the Middle East to defend against Shahed-type attack drones

Powerus recently announced a proposed merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: AGH), positioning Powerus to become publicly traded upon completion. The combined company expects to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol PUSA

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Autonomous Power Corporation, doing business as Powerus, a U.S.-based autonomous systems company building next-generation drone infrastructure for defense and critical infrastructure, today announced that after a successful demonstration, the U.S. Air Force has placed a limited procurement order for Guardian-2 Interceptor systems. This order demonstrates demand for advanced unmanned systems and counter-drone capabilities, and marks an early milestone in the company's development as a defense technology partner supporting the U.S. military's evolving mission needs.

The Guardian-2 Interceptor is a low-cost, semi-autonomous, high-speed counter-drone interceptor platform built to defeat hostile unmanned aerial threats at scale. It delivers a major cost advantage over traditional drone defenses, as it is designed for high-volume production and rapid capacity expansion. The system's availability is designed to speed up U.S. defense responses, which have traditionally favored larger, slow-to-develop weapons systems that require extensive training and planning.

The Guardian was recently tested by the Air Force to "address critical capability gaps for small teams operating 'outside the wire'" for a "lightweight, deployable capability to detect, track and defeat Group 1-3 small unmanned aerial systems in austere environments."

"This is about saving American lives. Because our systems are built for the modern battlefield, we're seeing increased demand for our semi-autonomous Guardian-2 interceptors to defend critical infrastructure and save lives in the Middle East, where our allies face threats outside the wire. That is what matters," said Brett Velicovich, Co-Founder of Powerus. "The Guardian-2 works. The kill chain works."

The interceptor systems were developed to support ongoing operations and bolster current national security priorities. Powerus continues to work closely with U.S. defense and national security stakeholders and allies to provide battlefield-ready, field-proven technology.

About Powerus

Powerus is powering the future of autonomous drone defense. Powerus is a U.S.-based platform company that acquires, integrates, and scales autonomous systems for defense, critical infrastructure, and precision agriculture. Founded by a team with direct operational experience in active conflict environments worldwide, Powerus brings together field-validated technologies under a unified operating architecture supported by U.S.-based manufacturing and allied-nation partnerships. Powerus has announced a proposed merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:AGH) that is expected to result in the company trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol $PUSA. For more information, visit power.us.

Merger Agreement

Under the terms of a previously announced agreement, Powerus will merge with and into a newly formed subsidiary of AGH, with Powerus continuing as the surviving entity and AGH adopting the name "Powerus Corporation." The combined company expects to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PUSA." The merger transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and a majority of each company's stockholders.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the effectiveness of a registration statement on Form S-4 covering shares of common stock offered to Powerus stockholders and receipt of required regulatory approvals. The merger is expected to close in summer 2026. There can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will be consummated or as to the timing of any such consummation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development of the Guardian-2 interceptor and its commercial success and the proposed business combination and anticipated benefits thereof, including future financial and operating results, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the transactions, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of either company or of the combined company following the merger, anticipated future results of either company or of the combined company following the merger, the anticipated benefits and strategic and financial rationale of the merger and other statements that are not historical facts. The described order does not guarantee future orders, a continuing customer relationship, or program-of-record status. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "targets," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "goal," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "forecasts," "outlook," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions believed to be reasonable, but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AGH or Powerus to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, (1) the risk of delays in consummating the potential transaction, including as a result of required shareholder and regulatory approvals, including Nasdaq listing requirements which may not be obtained on the expected timeline, or at all, (2) the risk of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (3) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits and projected synergies of the potential transactions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, (4) the limited operational history of Powerus as a combined organization and integration risks of acquired businesses, (5) diversion of management's attention or disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction, including potential distraction of management from current plans and operations of AGH or Powerus and the ability of AGH or Powerus to retain and hire key personnel, (6) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the transaction, (7) the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (8) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings that may be instituted against AGH or Powerus related to the merger agreement or the transaction, (9) the risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction, (10) legislative, regulatory, political, market, economic and other conditions, developments and uncertainties affecting AGH's or Powerus's businesses; (11) the evolving legal, regulatory, tax, and international trade regimes; (12) the nature, cost and outcome of potential litigation and other legal proceedings, including any such proceedings related to the transactions, (13) restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact AGH's or Powerus's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; and (14) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, extreme weather, natural disasters, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as AGH's and Powerus's response to any of the aforementioned factors.

Additional factors that could affect future results of AGH and Powerus are available in AGH's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Neither Powerus nor AGH undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This document is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

In connection with the transaction, AGH will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include an information statement and preliminary prospectus of AGH. After the registration statement is declared effective, AGH will mail to its stockholders a definitive information statement. Additionally, AGH expects to file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the merger. Investors and security holders are urged to read the registration statement and joint information statement/prospectus when they become available (and any other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the transaction or incorporated by reference into the joint information statement/prospectus) because such documents will contain important information regarding the proposed transaction and related matters. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC by AGH through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov or at AGH's website at https://www.aureusgreenway.com/secfilings.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Press Contact:

Maripat Finigan

SVP, Strategic Comms

pr@Power.us

860-508-3828

SOURCE: Powerus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/powerus-debuts-guardian-2-semi-autonomous-counter-drone-interceptor-u.s.-air-1162885