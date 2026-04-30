Sokolove Law Launches Free Asbestos Job Site Database with Nearly 100,000 Locations

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / National mesothelioma law firm Sokolove Law has released a free asbestos job site database to help patients and their families identify potential sources of asbestos exposure.

The job site database contains nearly 100,000 locations across the United States and spans industries historically associated with asbestos use, including construction, manufacturing, shipbuilding, firefighting, and military service.

For many individuals diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer , identifying the source of their exposure can be difficult. These diseases often take decades to develop, leaving victims or their loved ones struggling to piece together relevant work history - especially when many job sites have since closed or have changed ownership.

The Sokolove Law asbestos job site database allows users to search by state, city, and company name to find out if somewhere they worked used asbestos. It includes military bases, industrial facilities, manufacturing plants, shipyards, and more, providing families with key details that may allow them to file a mesothelioma lawsuit .

As a national mesothelioma law firm, Sokolove Law has successfully helped more than 9,300 families impacted by asbestos-related illnesses seek justice, recovering over $5.5 Billion on their behalf.

The job site database was developed using information gathered through historical exposure research and company records compiled during litigation.

"We have years of research and file drawers full of evidence that will show us what products contained asbestos," said Ricky LeBlanc, Managing Attorney of Sokolove Law. "Then, it's a matter of just figuring out which one of those products you were exposed to. It could be one. It could be 85 or 100. It could be any number."

Mesothelioma remains one of the most aggressive cancers linked to asbestos exposure, with approximately 3,000 new diagnoses reported each year in the United States. Identifying potential sources of exposure is often an important early step for families looking to take action.

The database is free to access and does not require registration, reflecting the firm's broader commitment to expanding access to information and legal resources for anyone affected by asbestos-related diseases.

For over 45 years, Sokolove Law has fought for mesothelioma patients and their loved ones, providing free legal consultations to help families understand their options after a diagnosis.

About Sokolove Law

Sokolove Law is a national personal injury law firm headquartered in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Since 1979, the firm has helped people across the U.S. pursue justice and compensation in cases involving mesothelioma, birth injury, sexual abuse, nursing home neglect, and dangerous pharmaceuticals and devices, securing over $10 Billion total. By helping clients nationwide, Sokolove Law aims to make the legal system accessible to everyone. Learn more at www.sokolovelaw.com .

Media Contact:

Audrey Fisher

Audrey@SokoloveLaw.com

SOURCE: Sokolove Law

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sokolove-law-launches-free-asbestos-job-site-database-with-nearl-1162903