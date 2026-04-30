Living Security Introduces Headless Human Risk Intelligence for Enterprise AI with Livvy MCP Integration

New capability embeds real-time human risk insights into Copilot, ChatGPT, Claude, and other enterprise AI tools

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM) , today announced a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration that delivers headless human risk intelligence through Livvy, its AI-powered risk intelligence engine. The integration enables organizations to embed real-time human risk insights and actions directly into enterprise AI platforms such as Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, Claude, and other MCP-compatible tools.

As enterprises accelerate adoption of AI platforms, security teams face increasing challenges in operationalizing risk intelligence across fragmented tools while maintaining governance and control. Living Security's MCP integration addresses this gap by decoupling human risk intelligence from standalone dashboards and embedding it directly into enterprise AI workflows, enabling organizations to identify, prioritize, and reduce human risk at the speed of AI.

"Enterprise AI is becoming the primary interface for work, but security intelligence hasn't evolved to meet it," said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security. "With this launch, Livvy becomes a headless layer of human risk intelligence, delivering real-time insights and enabling governed action directly inside the AI tools organizations already use."

A Headless Approach to Human Risk Intelligence

By leveraging Model Context Protocol, an open standard that enables AI systems to securely connect to external data sources and services, Living Security delivers a headless architecture that allows human risk intelligence to be accessed and acted upon across enterprise environments.

In this model, AI agents, not just human users, can access, interpret, and act on human risk intelligence directly within enterprise workflows, shifting how security operations are executed.

This approach enables organizations to:

Access human risk intelligence from any MCP-enabled AI interface

Reduce reliance on standalone security dashboards

Operationalize risk reduction within existing workflows

Maintain centralized governance and policy enforcement

Unlike traditional integrations, which connect systems at the interface level, Livvy enables bidirectional interaction between enterprise AI tools and Living Security's Human Risk Management platform. This transforms Livvy from a standalone application into a programmable layer of human risk intelligence, accessible as infrastructure for enterprise AI systems.

Embedded Risk Intelligence and Action

With the Livvy MCP integration, security teams can:

Accelerate investigations by querying human risk data using natural language within AI tools

Prioritize threats using real-time behavioral signals, identity intelligence, and insider risk indicators

Trigger automated, policy-driven actions such as targeted training, phishing simulations, and access controls

Maintain governance through auditability, role-based access controls, and policy enforcement

Early customer feedback indicates that embedding Livvy directly into AI workflows helps reduce friction between insight and action, enabling faster response to human risk without disrupting existing operations.

Because MCP is an open standard, organizations can configure Livvy as a trusted data source across their AI ecosystem while maintaining compliance and oversight.

Designed for the Enterprise AI Security Landscape

As organizations standardize on enterprise AI platforms, they must balance productivity gains with increased exposure to human risk, including insider threats, human error, and policy violations.

Living Security's headless architecture enables organizations to embed human risk intelligence directly into AI workflows, supporting continuous and measurable risk reduction.

Livvy brings together behavioral data, risk context, and policy-driven action into a unified system that AI agents can access and operate within, ensuring decisions are both intelligent and governed.

Livvy analyzes more than 300 behavioral, identity, and threat signals to identify risk across the workforce and provide actionable insights with confidence scoring and plain-language explanations.

Livvy Capabilities

Livvy's capabilities can be embedded into enterprise AI tools or accessed programmatically:

Analytics and Risk Intelligence: Human Risk Index (HRI) scoring, forecasting, risk factor analysis, phishing simulation metrics, and AI-generated insights

Workforce Management: User search, cohort creation, segmentation, and risk rollups

Training and Content: AI-powered creation and management of training modules and learning paths

Automation: Multi-step playbooks, campaign orchestration, and event-based triggers

Reporting: Custom security reporting, dashboards, and exportable summaries

Messaging: Multi-channel communications across email, Microsoft Teams, and Slack

Non-Human Identity Management: Visibility and monitoring of service accounts, bots, and machine identities

Availability

The Livvy MCP integration is available now to Living Security Platform customers. Organizations can enable MCP access through platform settings and connect approved AI applications using the MCP server endpoint. For more information or to request a demonstration, visit www.livingsecurity.com .

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), helping organizations measure and reduce workforce cyber risk through continuous behavioral intelligence and governance-driven security strategy. Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave : Human Risk Management Solutions , Living Security enables enterprises to move beyond awareness to measurable risk reduction in an AI-driven threat landscape.

Media Contact:

media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/living-security-introduces-headless-human-risk-intelligence-for-e-1162886