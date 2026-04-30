Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Leaders from the Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association (RVDA) of Canada and the Canadian Camping and RV Association (CCRVA) are gathering on Parliament Hill today to deliver a unified message to federal lawmakers: the country's RV and camping industries are economic engines for rural communities and tourism across Canada, and they need practical policy action now.

Protecting RV Trade Under CUSMA

With CUSMA renegotiations approaching this summer, Ken Dobson, Chairman of the Board of RVDA of Canada, urged the federal government to safeguard the distinct trade status of recreation vehicles. Approximately 95 percent of RVs sold in Canada are manufactured in the United States, making open and predictable cross-border trade a matter of affordability for Canadian families and survival for small business dealers.

"For our industry, this is not simply a trade discussion. It is an affordability issue, a consumer choice issue, and a small business issue," said Dobson. "We are asking the government to preserve the current definition of motorhomes as categorically different from standard consumer vehicles - without it, RVs risk being subject to regulatory frameworks and trade barriers intended for passenger vehicles, creating unnecessary cost and complexity for both dealers and consumers."

Investing in Campground and Tourism Infrastructure

CCRVA Chair, Ellie Abucay-Giammattolo, highlighted a structural disconnect between how private campgrounds operate and how they are treated under federal policy. Many small, family-run campgrounds are classified as "Specified Investment Businesses" under the Income Tax Act - a designation that results in tax rates of up to 50 percent, compared to the 15 percent small business rate available to other active businesses. CCRVA is calling for an amendment to the Act that would recognize campgrounds as the active, hands-on operations they are.

The industry is also facing a pressing electrification gap. As demand for electric RVs grows, campgrounds - many in rural and remote areas - lack the electrical infrastructure needed to serve the next generation of travellers. The CCRVA is calling for dedicated federal funding, grid modernization, and public-private partnerships to accelerate upgrades where they are needed most.

"When campground operators face ongoing uncertainty and are taxed at passive rates, it directly limits their ability to control costs, invest in their operations, and keep camping accessible as an affordable travel option," said Abucay-Giammattolo. "If we get this right, campgrounds remain competitive, rural regions capture more tourism demand, and Canada positions itself for the next generation of outdoor travel."

Building the Next Generation of RV Technicians

The RVDA of Canada is also calling for federal investment in skilled trades training. Only three programs in Canada currently offer RV service technician apprenticeships leading to Red Seal certification - programs that fill quickly and leave many qualified candidates unable to access training. The association is recommending the creation of an Apprenticeship Travel Grant and an expansion of the Labour Mobility Deduction for Tradespeople to cover those who must temporarily relocate for certification.

A Sector That Drives Tourism and Rural Economies

The RV and Camping industry has generated more than 141,000 full-time jobs, 16.2$ billion in added economic value which includes more than $10.3 billion in tourism expenditures annually. The industry spends $9.2 billion on labour income and collectively generates $7.6 billion in government revenues. With over 4,231 campgrounds and more than 7.7 million RV trips planned in recent years, we offer diverse experiences to both Canadians and international visitors.

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The Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association of Canada is a national, volunteer federation of provincial and regional RVDA associations and their members, who have united to form a professional trade association for all businesses involved in the recreation vehicle industry.

The Canadian Camping and RV Council represents the Provincial Campground Owners

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295173

Source: Recreational Vehicle Dealers Association (RVDA) of Canada