Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Managing paid media has traditionally meant hours inside Google Ads and Meta Ads Manager, clicking through campaign settings, ad sets, creatives, and bid strategies. AdKit, founded by Nico Jeannen, is launching a Model Context Protocol service that hands most of that work to AI agents. Marketers and agency teams describe what they want in plain English to assistants like Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, or OpenClaw, and the agent drafts the campaign end to end.





AdKit Launches MCP Service to Let AI Agents Manage Google and Meta Ad Campaigns



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The launch arrives as more advertisers experiment with autonomous agents but lack a safe way to give them write access to live ad accounts. Existing open-source MCP servers connect agents directly to the Google and Meta APIs, which were built for human operators and validate input accordingly. AdKit's Google and Meta Ads MCP instead routes every agent action through a draft-first workflow, where campaigns, creatives, budgets, and targeting changes are staged in a review dashboard alongside projections and recommendations until the marketer approves them. Permissions can be set granularly, so teams decide exactly what their agents can touch. Nothing reaches the live account without explicit sign-off.

"Ad accounts hold years of pixel data, search history, and trained bidding models, so they are not something you want an agent experimenting on directly," said Nico Jeannen, Founder and CEO of AdKit. "We built AdKit so marketers can hand the busywork to their agents around the clock and still have the final word on what goes live."

The service is already in use by more than 500 marketers and agencies, with early users reporting campaign setup time dropping from roughly 45 minutes of manual clicks to a single prompt. AdKit currently supports Google Ads and Meta Ads and works with any MCP-compatible agent. The company reports its protocol uses up to 46 percent fewer tokens than alternative MCP servers by structuring requests around how ad platforms actually validate input.

AdKit plans to extend coverage to TikTok, LinkedIn, Reddit, and X, and is preparing a free AI ad agents playbook with prompt patterns and guardrails drawn from how experienced media buyers structure campaigns. As more advertising work shifts to autonomous agents, the company sees the connection layer between agent and account becoming a core piece of the marketing stack.

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AdKit was founded by Nico Jeannen, a media buyer who has spent nearly a decade managing performance campaigns and grew two startups through Meta Ads before selling them. After years inside slow advertising dashboards, he built the platform he wished existed. AdKit now serves more than 500 marketers and agencies worldwide.

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Source: Plentisoft