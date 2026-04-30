Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 18:30 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30


BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 18,409 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 548.19 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 05 May 2026 the issued share capital of the Company will be 91,445,411 Ordinary Shares, excluding 26,483,527 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 22.46% of the Company's total issued share capital (117,928,938 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 91,445,411 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Lucy Dina

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 5324

30 April 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.