DJ Waga Energy: 2025 Universal Registration Document

Waga Energy Waga Energy: 2025 Universal Registration Document 30-Apr-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Eybens (France), April 30th , 2026 2025 Universal Registration Document Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) has published its 2025 Universal Registration Document (French version only), which was submitted on April 29th, 2026, to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF - French Financial Markets Authority), the competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of said Regulation. This Universal Registration Document is available on Waga Energy's website in the "Investors" section, and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is made available to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force. It notably includes the 2025 annual financial report and the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance. About Waga Energy Founded in 2015, Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for fossil natural gas. Waga Energy operates 36 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the USA, representing an installed capacity of more than 6,500,000 MMBtu (1.9 TWh) per year. WagaEnergy now has 19 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each project initiated by WagaEnergy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). Contact Us Laurent Barbotin Head of Public Relations +33 (0)7 72 77 11 85 laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2026-04-30_PR_URD2025_EN

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Waga Energy 5 Rue Raymond Chanas 38320 Eybens France Phone: (33) 772 771 185 E-mail: laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com Internet: www.waga-energy.com ISIN: FR0012532810 Euronext Ticker: WAGA AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 2319590 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2319590 30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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April 30, 2026 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)