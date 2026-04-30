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WKN: A3C5KU | ISIN: FR0012532810 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AV
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 11:32
22,950 Euro
-0,43 % -0,100
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAGA ENERGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAGA ENERGY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,00023,20018:40
23,00023,20018:03
Dow Jones News
30.04.2026 18:33 Uhr
70 Leser
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Waga Energy: 2025 Universal Registration Document

DJ Waga Energy: 2025 Universal Registration Document 

Waga Energy 
Waga Energy: 2025 Universal Registration Document 
30-Apr-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press release 
 
Eybens (France), April 30th , 2026 

2025 Universal Registration Document 

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) has published its 2025 Universal Registration Document (French version only), which was 
submitted on April 29th, 2026, to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF - French Financial Markets Authority), the 
competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of said 
Regulation. 

This Universal Registration Document is available on Waga Energy's website in the "Investors" section, and on the AMF 
website (www.amf-france.org). It is made available to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations 
in force. 

It notably includes the 2025 annual financial report and the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance. 

About Waga Energy 
 
Founded in 2015, Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as 
biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is 
injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for 
fossil natural gas. Waga Energy operates 36 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the USA, representing an 
installed capacity of more than 6,500,000 MMBtu (1.9 TWh) per year. WagaEnergy now has 19 RNG production units under 
construction worldwide. Each project initiated by WagaEnergy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps 
the energy transition. 
 
Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). 

Contact Us 
 
Laurent Barbotin  
 
Head of Public Relations  
+33 (0)7 72 77 11 85  
laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2026-04-30_PR_URD2025_EN 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Waga Energy 
         5 Rue Raymond Chanas 
         38320 Eybens 
         France 
Phone:      (33) 772 771 185 
E-mail:     laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
Internet:    www.waga-energy.com 
ISIN:      FR0012532810 
Euronext Ticker: WAGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2319590 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2319590 30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2319590&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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