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WKN: A1H735 | ISIN: CA3799005093 | Ticker-Symbol: G1MN
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 16:56
1,395 Euro
+0,36 % +0,005
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3901,43519:27
1,3901,40019:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 17:42 Uhr
46 Leser
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Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Resource Outlined on Globex's Eagle Gold Mine Property

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report to shareholders on recent news regarding Maple Gold Mines Ltd.'s (MGM-TSXV, MGMLF-OTCQX, M3GO-FSE) Eagle Gold Mine property at Joutel, Quebec. The Eagle Gold Mine property is under option to Maple Gold Mines Ltd. ("Maple"). After Maple completes the option agreement commitments Globex will retain a 2.5% Gross Metal Royalty on the Eagle Gold Mine property subject to a one percent GMR buyback for $1,500,000 prior to commercial production

On April 27, Maple provided an update on a number of projects including the Eagle Gold Mine. Following an inquiry regarding the current updated status of known gold resources specifically as regards Globex's royalty Maple provided the following:

Eagle Gold Mine Property Mineral Resource Estimate:

Indicated Resource: 500,000 tonnes grading 5.40 g/t Au (73,000 oz. Au)
Inferred Resource:
 3,000,000 tonnes grading 4.07 g/t Au (386,000 oz. Au)


Longitudinal Section of Maple Gold Mines Joutel-Telbel Mines including
Globex's Royalty Property Southeastern Limit

Compilation of historical data combined with new drilling indicates that the orebody is open both toward surface in certain areas and to depth along strike.

The resource was calculated by Mr. Denis Decharte, P.Eng., of the firm SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of NI 43-101 on behalf of Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

Shareholders may access the April 27, 2026 Maple press release by clicking here.

Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under Ni 43-101, prepared the information herein based upon data provided by Maple Gold Mines Ltd. to Globex and in their public disclosures.

We Seek Safe Harbour.Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
Executive Chairman & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
120 Carlton Street, Unit 219
Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49867ec5-ed21-4280-8109-413c2ac9fe68


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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