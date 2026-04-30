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PR Newswire
30.04.2026 18:42 Uhr
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ROX and JINGDONG Logistics Announce New Regional Parts Hub, Enabling Next-Day UAE and One-Week MENA Fulfilment

  • ROX partners with JINGDONG Logistics to establish a UAE-based regional parts hub, elevating after-sales capability across MENA with high availability of parts, up to 95% first-time fulfilment, and a pathway to one-week regional delivery as operations scale.
  • ROX advances the integration of the UAE's industrial ecosystem, connecting supply chain, logistics, and service capabilities to support long-term growth.

DUBAI, UAE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28, 2026, ROX entered into a collaboration with JINGDONG Logistics to establish a regional spare parts warehouse in the United Arab Emirates, following a signing ceremony held at Jebel Ali Port. The warehouse will support after-sales service for ROX customers across the UAE and the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The move marks a significant step forward in ROX's service capability in the region, while strengthening and further integrating the UAE's industrial ecosystem, with benefits extending across MENA.

"The UAE offers a unique combination of infrastructure, connectivity, and industrial ambition," said Jarvis, Founder and CEO of ROX. "For us, this is not just about improving service, it is about building in the right place, alongside partners who are shaping next-generation industries."

Through this partnership, ROX integrates its service system with JINGDONG Logistics' advanced infrastructure and supply chain capabilities, spanning customs clearance, warehousing, and distribution across multiple markets, each with distinct regulatory and supply conditions. With an initial footprint of 1,000 sqm and capacity to manage over 30,000 items across more than 2,000 SKUs, the UAE-based hub establishes a coordinated service framework designed to ensure high availability of parts, with a first-time fulfilment rate of up to 95%. By putting this system in place early in its market entry, rather than waiting for the market to reach scale, ROX is taking a forward-looking approach that ensures a higher level of service readiness from the outset.

JINGDONG Logistics' advanced warehouse data management system is seamlessly integrated with ROX, enabling spare parts demand forecasting, intelligent replenishment, and real-time visibility of safety stock alerts. Together, these capabilities significantly reduce delivery and repair timelines, from an industry average of six to eight weeks to approximately one week in most cases, enhancing the overall customer ownership experience.

This setup extends support across key markets including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, and Libya, allowing distributors to source parts directly from the UAE. As operations scales, the hub is expected to enable next-day fulfilment within the UAE and delivery across the wider MENA region within one week.

This milestone reinforces ROX's long-term commitment to the UAE as it continues to expand across the Middle East and North Africa. Through deeper integration of upstream and downstream segments across the value chain, ROX is actively strengthening the development of the UAE's industrial ecosystem, while positioning itself as an integral part of the country's broader industrial landscape.

ENDS

About ROX:

ROX is a premier international AI technology company, born for outdoor lifestyle and adventure. We are dedicated to empowering the spirit of exploration by integrating advanced intelligence. Our vision is to become the world's leading outdoor lifestyle brand.

For more information, please visit: https://www.roxmotor.com/en

About JINGDONG Logistics:

JINGDONG Logistics (HKEX:2618 - JD Logistics, Inc.) is a leading technology-driven, supply chain solutions and logistics services provider. Through its international logistics brands, JoyLogistics and JoyExpress, the company delivers integrated services covering warehousing, transportation, last-mile delivery, large-item logistics, cold chain, cross-border logistics, and end-to-end supply chain management and technology solutions. With industry-leading intelligent warehousing, automation technologies, and data-driven operations, JINGDONG Logistics enables faster, more reliable, and more sustainable logistics performance for businesses and consumers globally. Founded in 2017, JINGDONG Logistics builds on JD.com's in-house logistics operations that began in 2007. JINGDONG Logistics is building a global smart supply chain network featuring local warehousing and integrated international transportation capabilities. As of December 31, 2025, the company had a network of over 1,600 self-operated warehouses and 2,000 third-party owner-operated cloud warehouses, with a total gross floor area of more than 34 million square meters. Globally, JINGDONG Logistics operates nearly 200 bonded, international direct distribution and overseas warehouses in 25 markets.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rox-and-jingdong-logistics-announce-new-regional-parts-hub-enabling-next-day-uae-and-one-week-mena-fulfilment-302759164.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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