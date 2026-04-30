Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 18:50 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Forman Mills Opens New Northeast Philadelphia Location: More Jobs, Big Brands, Serious Savings

Northeast Philadelphia is Getting Truckloads of Brands and Unbelievable Deals!

Grand Opening: Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 9 AM
Location: 2201 Cottman Avenue, Suite 100, Philadelphia, PA 19149

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Forman Mills, the nationally recognized off-price retailer known for designer fashion at unbeatable prices, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Northeast Philadelphia. The store will officially open its doors on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 9 a.m. and celebrate all weekend.

The grand opening weekend celebration will feature a high-energy atmosphere with music, food, giveaways, and incredible deals for the entire family. The first 100 adults in line on Thursday will receive a FREE gift card to help customers save even more.

Customers can expect discounts of up to 80% off regular department store prices across a wide assortment of categories including:

  • Men's, women's and children's fashion

  • School uniforms, backpacks and supplies

  • Footwear and accessories

  • Toys and licensed character merchandise

  • Health and beauty essentials

  • Home decor and more

Nationally recognized brands available in-store include Adidas, Dove, Disney, True Religion, Reebok, Hello Kitty, Barbie, Fisher-Price, PUMA and more. Some brand names cannot be advertised in advance to help keep the prices low.

"Philadelphia is Forman Mills' home, where it all started," said Sam Dushey, CEO of Forman Mills. "We're here for our neighbors, creating jobs and delivering unbeatable prices for every budget."

The new Philadelphia location is part of Forman Mills' continued national expansion. The company currently operates 49 stores nationwide, with additional locations scheduled to open in 2026.

Each Forman Mills store ranges from 30,000 to more than 60,000 square feet, offering a dynamic shopping experience filled with unbeatable value across apparel, footwear, accessories, home goods, and team sportswear.

About Forman Mills

Forman Mills is a national off-price retailer offering designer and everyday fashion for the entire family. Known for its "ridiculously low prices," the company delivers brand-name merchandise at a fraction of traditional retail prices. For more information, visit FormanMills.com.

Grand Opening: Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 9 AM
Location: 2201 Cottman Avenue, Suite 100, Philadelphia, PA 19149

CONTACT:
Desiree Atkins
datkins@formanmills.com

SOURCE: Forman Mills



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/forman-mills-opens-new-northeast-philadelphia-location-more-jobs-big-b-1159786

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.