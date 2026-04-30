Forman Mills Opens New Northeast Philadelphia Location: More Jobs, Big Brands, Serious Savings

Northeast Philadelphia is Getting Truckloads of Brands and Unbelievable Deals!

Grand Opening: Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 9 AM

Location: 2201 Cottman Avenue, Suite 100, Philadelphia, PA 19149

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Forman Mills, the nationally recognized off-price retailer known for designer fashion at unbeatable prices, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Northeast Philadelphia. The store will officially open its doors on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 9 a.m. and celebrate all weekend.

The grand opening weekend celebration will feature a high-energy atmosphere with music, food, giveaways, and incredible deals for the entire family. The first 100 adults in line on Thursday will receive a FREE gift card to help customers save even more.

Customers can expect discounts of up to 80% off regular department store prices across a wide assortment of categories including:

Men's, women's and children's fashion

School uniforms, backpacks and supplies

Footwear and accessories

Toys and licensed character merchandise

Health and beauty essentials

Home decor and more

Nationally recognized brands available in-store include Adidas, Dove, Disney, True Religion, Reebok, Hello Kitty, Barbie, Fisher-Price, PUMA and more. Some brand names cannot be advertised in advance to help keep the prices low.

"Philadelphia is Forman Mills' home, where it all started," said Sam Dushey, CEO of Forman Mills. "We're here for our neighbors, creating jobs and delivering unbeatable prices for every budget."

The new Philadelphia location is part of Forman Mills' continued national expansion. The company currently operates 49 stores nationwide, with additional locations scheduled to open in 2026.

Each Forman Mills store ranges from 30,000 to more than 60,000 square feet, offering a dynamic shopping experience filled with unbeatable value across apparel, footwear, accessories, home goods, and team sportswear.

About Forman Mills

Forman Mills is a national off-price retailer offering designer and everyday fashion for the entire family. Known for its "ridiculously low prices," the company delivers brand-name merchandise at a fraction of traditional retail prices. For more information, visit FormanMills.com.

Grand Opening: Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 9 AM

Location: 2201 Cottman Avenue, Suite 100, Philadelphia, PA 19149

CONTACT:

Desiree Atkins

datkins@formanmills.com

SOURCE: Forman Mills

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/forman-mills-opens-new-northeast-philadelphia-location-more-jobs-big-b-1159786