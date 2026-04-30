SEIF S.p.A.: THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APPROVES THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 PRESENTED ADDITION TO THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.: THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APPROVES THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 PRESENTED

ADDITION TO THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Rome, April 30, 2026 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. ("Company" or "SEIF" and, together with Loft

Produzioni S.r.l., the "Group"), a media content provider and publisher of various editorial and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral trading facility organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and on Euronext Growth Paris, announces that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held today and resolved on the items on the agenda.

Consolidated and Company Financial Statements as of December 31, 2025

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, accompanied by the management report, the report of the Board of Statutory Auditors, and the report of the independent auditors, and reviewed the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025.

Key results of the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025

Revenue from sales and services amounted to €30,752 thousand (€30,522 thousand as of December 31, 2024)

amounted to (€30,522 thousand as of December 31, 2024) EBITDA of €2,692 thousand (€3,712 thousand as of December 31, 2024)

of (€3,712 thousand as of December 31, 2024) Net loss of €2,586 thousand (€1,731 thousand as of December 31, 2024)

of (€1,731 thousand as of December 31, 2024) Net financial debt of €4,951 thousand (€3,422 thousand as of December 31, 2024)

Key financial results as of December 31, 2025

Revenue from sales and services amounted to €26,389 thousand (€28,343 thousand in 2024)

amounted to (€28,343 thousand in 2024) EBITDA amounted to €-1,607 thousand (€719 thousand in 2024)

amounted to (€719 thousand in 2024) EBIT is -2,451 thousand euros (-607 thousand euros in 2024)

is (-607 thousand euros in 2024) Net income for the year is -2,821 thousand euros (-985 thousand euros in 2024)

is (-985 thousand euros in 2024) Net financial debt amounts to €4,620 thousand (€3,224 thousand as of December 31, 2024)

amounts to (€3,224 thousand as of December 31, 2024) Shareholders' equity amounts to €2,582 thousand (€5,388 thousand as of December 31, 2024)

Allocation of the net income for the year

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal to carry forward the loss for the year of €2,820,945.

Appointment of members to the Board of Statutory Auditors

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting resolved to confirm Dr. Monica Bigazzi in the position of Standing Auditor and to appoint Dr. Cristina Bauco to the position of Alternate Auditor, until the expiration of the term of the supervisory body, namely until the date of approval of the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026.

This appointment was necessary following the resignation, for professional reasons, of Dr. Valeria Fazi from the position of Standing Auditor, communicated to the Company on June 30, 2025, and effective as of July 1, 2025, and the assumption of the position of Standing Auditor of the Company by the Alternate Auditor, Dr. Monica Bigazzi, pursuant to Article 2401, first paragraph, of the Italian Civil Code, of the alternate auditor Dr. Monica Bigazzi.

The new composition of the Board of Statutory Auditors is therefore as follows: Niccolò Abriani (Chairman), Antonio Castagnazzo and Monica Bigazzi (Standing Auditors), Andrea Bonechi and Cristina Bauco (Alternate Auditors).

The resolution to appoint the new members of the Board of Statutory Auditors was adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting upon a proposal submitted by shareholder Cinzia Monteverdi, holder of 4,065,040 ordinary shares, representing 16.25% of the Company's share capital. No further nominations were submitted.

The Shareholders' Meeting also resolved to grant Dr. Monica Bigazzi the same compensation approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2024, for each standing auditor, amounting to €20,000.00 gross per year.

The resumes of the appointed auditors, along with their professional profiles, and additional supporting documentation are available on the website www.seif-spa.it, under the Investor Relations/Shareholders' Meetings section, as well as on the Borsa Italiana website www.borsaitaliana.it, under the Shares/Documents section.

Filing of Documentation

The minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be available at the Company's registered office in accordance with the terms and procedures established by law, on the Company's website www.seif-spa.it, under the Investor Relations/Shareholders' Meetings section, and on the Borsa Italiana website www.borsaitaliana.it, under the Shares/Documents section.

The annual financial statements approved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, containing the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, accompanied by the management report, the report of the Board of Statutory Auditors, and the report of the independent auditors, as well as the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025, are available to shareholders on the Company's website at www.seif-spa.it, in the Investor Relations/Corporate Documents section, and on the Borsa Italiana website www.borsaitaliana.it, in the Shares/Documents section.

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For the dissemination of regulated information, SEIF uses the 1INFOSDIR dissemination system (www.1info.it), managed by Computershare S.p.A., headquartered in Milan at Via Lorenzo Mascheroni 19, and authorized by CONSOB.

This press release is available in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section of the website www.seif-spa.it and on www.1info.it.

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SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairwoman and CEO. The company publishes various print and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, a newspaper founded by Antonio Padellaro and edited by Marco Travaglio; the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it; and the monthly magazine MillenniuM, both edited by Peter Gomez; and the publishing house Paper First, led by Marco Travaglio. Recently, SEIF has embarked on a diversification process to increasingly become a comprehensive media content provider, launching a strategy to develop its products with a digital and data-driven focus and to produce TV content through its subsidiary Loft Produzioni Srl.

For more information:



Press Office

Community

Marco Rubino +39 335 6509552

Serena Tiseo +39 346 8747834

Email: marco@community.it

Euronext Growth Advisor

Integrae SIM S.p.A.

Piazza Castello, 24 - 20121 Milan

tel. +39 02 80 50 61 60

email: info@integraesim.it



SEIF - Investor Relations

06 32818514

Cinzia Monteverdi (CEO)ir@seif-spa.it

Luigi Calicchia (CFO)l.calicchia@seif-spa.it

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98015-seif_cos-30.04.2026-en.pdf