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WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:04
2,840 Euro
-0,70 % -0,020
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TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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2,8603,00020:48
Dow Jones News
30.04.2026 19:15 Uhr
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
30-Apr-2026 / 17:41 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
 
DATE: April 30, 2026 

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of 
April 30,2026 are given in the table below 

                              Underlying Warrant      Underlying Benchmark  Maturity 
Short Code  Long Code            ISIN     asset type type  Multiplier maturity settlement  Price 
                                             value 
 
 
UDGEO.V    USDC3004260044.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN05715 USDTRY   Call  1     45,0100        0,51 
 
UDGEP.V    USDC3004260046.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN05723 USDTRY   Call  1     45,0100        0,00 
 
UDGER.V    USDC3004260047.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN05731 USDTRY   Call  1     45,0100        0,00 
 
UDGES.V    USDC3004260049.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN05749 USDTRY   Call  1     45,0100        0,00 
 
UDGUL.V    USDP3004260046.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN05756 USDTRY   Put   1     45,0100        0,99 
 
UDGUM.V    USDP3004260045.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN05764 USDTRY   Put   1     45,0100        0,00 
 
UDGUN.V    USDP3004260044.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN05772 USDTRY   Put   1     45,0100        0,00 
 
EXGEI.V    EUUSXC3004260001.21TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06002 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1691        0,00 
 
EXGEJ.V    EUUSXC3004260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06010 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1691        0,00 
 
EXGEK.V    EUUSXC3004260001.15TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06028 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1691        0,86 
 
EXGEL.V    EUUSXC3004260001.12TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06036 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1691        2,21 
 
EXGUJ.V    EUUSXP3004260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06044 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1691        0,49 
 
EXGUK.V    EUUSXP3004260001.15TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06051 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1691        0,00 
 
EXGUL.V    EUUSXP3004260001.12TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06069 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1691        0,00 
 
EXGUM.V    EUUSXP3004260001.09TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06077 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1691        0,00 
 
AXGBE.V    XAUSXC3004265250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06358 FLEXO ONS Call  0,0002   4.620,42       0,00 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGBF.V    XAUSXC3004265000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06366 FLEXO ONS Call  0,0002   4.620,42       0,00 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGBG.V    XAUSXC3004264750.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06374 FLEXO ONS Call  0,0002   4.620,42       0,00 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGBH.V    XAUSXC3004264500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06382 FLEXO ONS Call  0,0002   4.620,42       1,08 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGBI.V    XAUSXC3004264250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06390 FLEXO ONS Call  0,0002   4.620,42       3,33 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGBJ.V    XAUSXC3004264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06408 FLEXO ONS Call  0,0002   4.620,42       5,58 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGRD.V    XAUSXP3004264500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06416 FLEXO ONS Put   0,0002   4.620,42       0,00 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGRE.V    XAUSXP3004264250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06424 FLEXO ONS Put   0,0002   4.620,42       0,00 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGRF.V    XAUSXP3004264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06432 FLEXO ONS Put   0,0002   4.620,42       0,00 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGRG.V    XAUSXP3004263750.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06440 FLEXO ONS Put   0,0002   4.620,42       0,00 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGRH.V    XAUSXP3004263500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06457 FLEXO ONS Put   0,0002   4.620,42       0,00 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AGGBF.V    AGUSDC3004260075.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06804 FLEXO ONS Call  0,02    73,2024        0,00 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGBG.V    AGUSDC3004260072.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06812 FLEXO ONS Call  0,02    73,2024        1,08 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGBH.V    AGUSDC3004260070.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06820 FLEXO ONS Call  0,02    73,2024        2,88 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGBI.V    AGUSDC3004260068.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06838 FLEXO ONS Call  0,02    73,2024        4,68 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGBJ.V    AGUSDC3004260065.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06846 FLEXO ONS Call  0,02    73,2024        7,38 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGBK.V    AGUSDC3004260060.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06853 FLEXO ONS Call  0,02    73,2024        11,87 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGBL.V    AGUSDC3004260055.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06861 FLEXO ONS Call  0,02    73,2024        16,37 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGPV.V    AGUSDP3004260065.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06879 FLEXO ONS Put   0,02    73,2024        0,00 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGPY.V    AGUSDP3004260060.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06887 FLEXO ONS Put   0,02    73,2024        0,00 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGPZ.V    AGUSDP3004260055.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06895 FLEXO ONS Put   0,02    73,2024        0,00 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGRA.V    AGUSDP3004260050.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06903 FLEXO ONS Put   0,02    73,2024        0,00 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGRB.V    AGUSDP3004260045.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06911 FLEXO ONS Put   0,02    73,2024        0,00 
                              GÜMÜS

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on May 6, 2026.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 426009 
EQS News ID:  2319684 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2319684&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 12:41 ET (16:41 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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