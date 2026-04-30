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ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 20:02 Uhr
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Go Team Gear: Comedian Nicole Arbour Launches "I Believe You" Merch Drop to Support Victims of Stalking and Abuse

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Comedian and recording artist Nicole Arbour has officially announced the launch of her latest initiative, the "I Believe You" merchandise collection. This purposeful drop is designed to support female victims of stalking, harassment, and abuse, with a portion of the proceeds going directly toward advocacy and support for survivors.

The inspiration for the collection is deeply personal. Since 2021, Arbour has navigated her own harrowing experiences with stalkers and threats. Through the process of sharing her story, she discovered the profound healing power of community validation.

"I didn't know I needed to hear 'I believe you' until thousands of messages saying it flooded my social media," said Arbour. "That small phrase is so powerful, and I knew if it had that type of effect on me, it would mean a lot to other victims to see those words throughout their day."

A Message of Solidarity

The collection features a range of high-quality apparel and lifestyle items designed to act as a "silent signal" of support. The goal is to foster a sense of belonging for those who often feel isolated by their experiences.

"It's a really touching, subtle way to say 'I see you, I hear you, I believe you,' which can literally change the course of a victim's life," Arbour added.

Product Details & Availability

The "I Believe You" drop includes a variety of everyday essentials, ensuring supporters can wear the message comfortably:

  • Apparel: Cozy sweatsuits, hoodies, and classic T-shirts.

  • Accessories: Embroidered hats and durable water bottles.

  • Philanthropy: Proceeds from every purchase will benefit organizations dedicated to protecting and empowering women facing domestic threats and harassment.

Shop the Collection: The full line is available now and can be purchased exclusively at: www.goteamgear.ca

About Nicole Arbour: Nicole Arbour is a high-energy comedian, recording artist, and content creator known for her "Go team" mantra. With millions of followers and over 3 billion views on her videos, she uses her platform to spark conversation, challenge status quos, and-most recently-advocate for the safety and mental health of women globally on the heels of her viral hit, "Cosplay Christian."

Media Contact:

Kay Tams
management@nicolearbour.ca

SOURCE: Go Team Gear



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/comedian-nicole-arbour-launches-%22i-believe-you%22-merch-drop-to-su-1162931

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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