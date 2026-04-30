Sao Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Brasil DNA announced today the launch of a new initiative aimed at positioning Brazilian gastronomy as a key component of the country's international tourism strategy for 2026. The initiative focuses on promoting regional culinary experiences across key destinations, including São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Iguassu Falls, targeting international markets.

As part of this effort, Brasil DNA emphasizes how Brazilian cuisine, shaped by Indigenous, African, European and immigrant influences, contributes to the country's tourism appeal through authentic regional experiences.

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The program will be implemented through a series of promotional actions, including partnerships with travel agents, content distribution, and curated experiences designed to connect international travelers with Brazil's culinary diversity. The initiative also supports broader efforts to strengthen Brazil's positioning as a competitive and multifaceted tourism destination.

As part of this initiative, Brasil DNA will highlight how regional gastronomy reflects the cultural diversity of the country, shaped by Indigenous, African, European and immigrant influences. These elements will be presented as differentiating assets in Brazil's international promotion.

Key destinations included in the initiative demonstrate the diversity of Brazilian culinary experiences. In São Paulo, gastronomy reflects the influence of diverse immigrant communities, contributing to a dynamic and internationally recognized food scene. In Mato Grosso do Sul, local cuisine highlights regional ingredients and cultural influences from border regions. Iguassu Falls, located at the triple border of Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina, presents a multicultural culinary landscape shaped by different traditions.

Through this initiative, Brasil DNA aims to expand international awareness of Brazilian gastronomy and reinforce its role as a strategic asset in attracting global travelers.

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Source: Brasil DNA