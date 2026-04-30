Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - SurgeGraph, an answer engine optimization (AEO) platform built for agencies and content teams, today launched its AI visibility and AEO platform. The platform helps brands track and improve how they appear across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Google AI Mode, and Google AI Overview.





SurgeGraph Launches AEO Platform to Help Agencies Win Citations in AI Search



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AI search has changed the rules. When a customer arrives from an AI tool, the AI has already answered their question, which makes them a high-intent visitor. Missing from those answers no longer means just lost rankings. It means lost customers.

"Most AI visibility tools stop at the diagnosis. They tell you where you're not getting cited, then leave the fix to you. We built SurgeGraph to close that loop, so the diagnosis and the fix happen in the same workspace instead of in three different tabs," said Hilary Ong, Marketing and Communications at SurgeGraph.

Key features of the SurgeGraph AEO platform include:

AI Visibility Dashboard: Tracks brand mentions, citations, sentiment, and share of voice across all five AI answer engines, with up to 350 prompts per project. A proprietary brand extraction layer catches abbreviations, misspellings, and informal references that other tools miss.

Tracks brand mentions, citations, sentiment, and share of voice across all five AI answer engines, with up to 350 prompts per project. A proprietary brand extraction layer catches abbreviations, misspellings, and informal references that other tools miss. AEO Scoring: Scores every page on how likely it is to be cited by AI, so writers know what to fix before publishing.

Scores every page on how likely it is to be cited by AI, so writers know what to fix before publishing. One-Click AEO Fixes: Applies the structural changes that get articles cited, without manual rewriting. Every change shows a before-and-after preview.

Applies the structural changes that get articles cited, without manual rewriting. Every change shows a before-and-after preview. Opportunities Engine: Ranks citation gaps and competitor moves by frequency, severity, and current relevance, so teams act on the biggest fixes first instead of working through a flat list.

Ranks citation gaps and competitor moves by frequency, severity, and current relevance, so teams act on the biggest fixes first instead of working through a flat list. Traffic Impact Dashboard: Connects AI visibility to actual website visits. A WordPress plugin tracks referrals from seven AI platforms and syncs every five minutes.

Connects AI visibility to actual website visits. A WordPress plugin tracks referrals from seven AI platforms and syncs every five minutes. White-Label Reports: Generates branded PDF reports and shareable links, so agencies can prove AEO results to clients without giving them platform access.

Generates branded PDF reports and shareable links, so agencies can prove AEO results to clients without giving them platform access. Bundled AEO Workspace includes AI article generation for AEO optimization, Topic Coverage research, Author Synthesis voice profiles, and Knowledge Libraries. Batches up to 50 articles at a time. MCP integration connects AI assistants like Claude to the platform.

includes AI article generation for AEO optimization, Topic Coverage research, Author Synthesis voice profiles, and Knowledge Libraries. Batches up to 50 articles at a time. MCP integration connects AI assistants like Claude to the platform. And more.

These features run as a single connected loop. AI visibility data shows where clients are losing citations. AEO scoring pinpoints which pages need work. One-click fixes apply the changes. The Traffic Impact Dashboard then tracks the visits that follow. Every supporting capability, from article generation to Topic Coverage to MCP automation, feeds the same loop instead of living in a separate tool.

SurgeGraph runs on a credit-based pricing model where AI visibility analytics and intelligence dashboards are included on every plan as standard. Content generation and ranking updates draw from a monthly credit pool, so light users are not penalized in slow months and heavy users pay in line with what they produce.

To learn more about how SurgeGraph helps agencies and content teams win AI citations, visit https://surgegraph.io/.

About SurgeGraph

SurgeGraph is an answer engine optimization (AEO) platform that helps agencies, content teams, and brands win visibility in AI search. The platform tracks how brands appear across ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overview, scores content for answer engine readiness, and applies one-click structural fixes in a single integrated workspace, closing the full AEO cycle from intelligence to publication.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295220

Source: Plentisoft