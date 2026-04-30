Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Agereh Inc., (TSXV: AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) an Alberta-based technology company, will showcase its movement intelligence platform at the Alberta Aviation, Aerospace & Defence Summit 2026, taking place May 3-5, 2026 at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

Agereh's platform delivers complete movement intelligence - from people to payloads - across floors, facilities, indoor and outdoor assets, and global operations. The company's four layers of intelligence include HeadCounter, Door Sensor, MapNTrack, and CellTrackerTag.

"Agereh helps operators see, understand, and manage movement across people, infrastructure, and assets," said Ken Brizel, CEO of Agereh Inc. "The Summit is an ideal venue to show how our platform supports defence, aerospace, airport, and mission-critical infrastructure applications."

Agereh is also announcing that Dr. Harry Johnson Sr., a retired U.S. Army Officer, Principal Researcher, and Senior Defence Scientist, has joined the corporate staff as an Advisor. Dr. Johnson will support initiatives to advance and expand the company's dual-use commercial and defence market strategy. He has previously led collaborative research among global DoD, industry, and academic partners that accelerated solutions for critical national security programs, high level intelligence processes, modeling and simulation ecosystems, and multiple transformative technologies.

"Agereh is excited to enter the defence and aerospace conversation with a clear platform and experienced advisory support," added Brizel. "We look forward to meeting partners, customers, investors, and government stakeholders at the Summit about the dual-use for defence and commercial products."

Agereh will be available during the Summit to meet with organizations interested in movement intelligence, asset visibility, facility awareness, AI-enabled operations, to enable and support digital twin applications.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) is a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry. By combining accurate data collection, predictive intelligence, and data-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications, Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AGEREH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Ken Brizel, CEO

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This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's business, assets or investments, as well as other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

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Source: Agereh Technologies Inc. (formerly Carbeeza Inc.)