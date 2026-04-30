TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI-Amiron Group Alliance Cultivates Strategic Cooperation with Ekibastuz Akimat for "Data Center Valley" Predictive AI Initiative

A Unified Vision for Sovereign Digital Infrastructure and Technological Growth in the Pavlodar Region

MIAMI, FL AND EKIBASTUZ, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Representatives of the TGI-Amiron Group Alliance and officials from the Akimat of Ekibastuz have reached a warm consensus on the implementation of the "Data Center Valley" project. Following a productive meeting on April 28, 2026, both parties expressed a shared commitment to fostering an advanced computing infrastructure that serves as a cornerstone for the Digital Silk Road.

A Partnership Built on Regional Synergy

The discussions highlighted a strong alignment between the Alliance's technical requirements and the municipal resources available in Ekibastuz. The partnership is characterized by:

Collaborative Land Development:

An agreement was reached to pursue joint cooperation for the potential allocation of land plots starting at 20 hectares, ensuring the project has the necessary room for hyperscale expansion.

Infrastructure Harmony:

The Akimat welcomed the project's integration with the city's existing affordable electricity and telecommunications networks, specifically leveraging the massive power density of the GRES-1 and GRES-2 facilities.

Supportive Investment Climate:

The project will flourish under the Pavlodar Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which provides a comfortable fiscal environment including 0% Corporate Income Tax and VAT exemptions on high-tech equipment.

Vision for a Sovereign AI Ecosystem

The "Data Center Valley" is envisioned not merely as a facility, but as a thriving AI ecosystem. By merging Tier IV Data Center standards with the AXIOMAXUS 14.1 Agentic AI layer, the project aims to bring autonomous efficiency to the Middle Corridor (TITR) trade route.

"We are heartened by the Akimat's receptive stance toward this strategic shift. This cooperation ensures that as the global economy moves into the 'Inference Phase,' Ekibastuz remains at the heart of sovereign, real-time AI execution," noted the TGI-Amiron leadership team.

About TGI-Amiron Group Alliance The TGI-Amiron Group Alliance represents a strategic bridge between US innovation and Kazakhstan's industrial strength. The group specializes in a unified platform for AI infrastructure, agentic logistics, and decentralized settlement.

Formalizing the Future

To ensure the long-term success of this initiative, the investment will be formalized within a structured business project. The Alliance expressed confidence in the legal safeguards provided by the Committee for the Protection of Investors' Rights under the Prosecutor General's Office, established by Presidential decree to support international partners.

AMIRON GROUP Amiron Group is a leading technology firm in Central Asia specializing in industrial hardware-software integration. The group focuses on developing large-scale industrial data center infrastructure and complex industrial systems.

About Axina Group Inc.

Axina Group Inc. (formerly XGC Corp) is a Canadian technology company building AI-powered ERP systems, blockchain-secured carbon registries, and supply chain sovereignty infrastructure. Its proprietary AXERP platform and SAIL (Silkway Axina Integrated Logistics) supply chain platform serves sovereign and government-grade deployments across Africa and Central Asia. Axina's Carbon Sovereignty mandate empowers national governments to own and control their digital and environmental assets at scale. For more information, visit www.axinagroup.com.

About TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

TGI (OTCMarkets:TSPG) is a diversified technology and sustainable infrastructure company specializing in the development of sovereign infrastructure, high-density compute facilities, and autonomous execution platforms.

About AMIRON GROUP

AMIRON GROUP is a leading Kazakhstan-based industrial infrastructure partner specializing in OCP-standard server architecture and large-scale industrial data center development in Central Asia.

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and markets in which TGI Group Inc. and AMIRON operate. Management's beliefs and assumptions regarding future events are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the fact that the project is currently in the planning and development phase, changes in the regulatory environment in Kazakhstan, technological shifts in the AI hardware market, the ability to secure final sovereign energy agreements, and general economic conditions. TGI Group Inc. and AMIRON undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Axina Group Inc.

info@axinagroup.com

www.axinagroup.com

TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

info@TGIPOWER.com

www.TGIPOWER.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-amiron-group-alliance-cultivates-strategic-cooperation-with-ekibastuz-akimat-1162934