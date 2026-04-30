POLARIS Laboratories Expands Globally with Acquisition of UK-Based Oil Check Laboratory Services

POLARIS Laboratories acquires Oil Check Laboratory Services LTD (OCLS), a strategic step in supporting growing industries, markets and key global customers.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / POLARIS Laboratories announces the acquisition of Oil Check Laboratory Services Ltd (OCLS), a well-established fluid analysis laboratory headquartered in Doncaster, United Kingdom. The transaction represents a strategic step in POLARIS Laboratories' expansion into supporting new markets including data centers, power generation and transformer oils, enhancing its international presence and strengthening its ability to serve customers across key global markets.

OCLS is recognized for its high-quality lubricant and diesel fuel testing, as well as condition monitoring services, supporting a diverse base of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The combination of companies brings together complementary technical capabilities, increased testing capacity, and an expanded regional footprint, positioning the organization to better serve customers throughout the UK and Europe.

"Our focus is on scaling our capabilities in alignment with customer needs across the markets they serve," said Bryan Debshaw, Chief Executive Officer of POLARIS Laboratories. "OCLS has built a strong reputation in the UK, and this partnership expands our global footprint-strengthening our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality, and timely analysis to customers around the world."

"We are proud of the business the OCLS team has built and the strong relationships we have with our customers," said Michael Volante, Owner of Oil Check Laboratory Services Ltd. "Joining POLARIS Laboratories allows us to continue operating with the same local expertise and customer focus, while gaining access to broader resources and global capabilities that will support our customers well into the future."

Oil Check Laboratory Services will continue operating from its current UK facility. Customers can expect continuity in service while benefiting from the scale, expanded capabilities, and technology investments supported by POLARIS Laboratories and its partner, Riverspan Partners.

Media Contact:

Gwyn Simmonds

Executive Director, Global Sales and Marketing

gsimmonds@polarislabs.com

About POLARIS Laboratories

POLARIS Laboratories is an independent fluid analysis company headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates seven laboratories around the globe. The company specializes in testing and analyzing oil, coolant, grease and diesel fuel to provide maintenance recommendations that reduce maintenance costs, improve equipment reliability and minimize unscheduled downtime for companies in the transportation, oil and gas, construction, mining and power generation industries. The United States and Poland laboratory locations are ISO17025:2017 certified by A2LA (certificate 2145.01).

For more information, visit www.polarislabs.com

SOURCE: POLARIS Laboratories

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/polaris-laboratories-expands-globally-with-acquisition-of-uk-based-oil-1162889