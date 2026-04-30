Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: MITQ) ("MiT"), a leading provider of advanced out-of-home entertainment technology and services for cinemas, stadiums, arenas, esports, and immersive venues worldwide, today announced the appointment of Bart Bedard as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Bedard fills the role held by Bill Greene who has retired from the company. Mr. Greene has agreed to serve in a consulting role to support the transition as needed.

Mr. Bedard brings over 30 years of US and international financial and accounting leadership experience in CFO and senior finance positions He has a strong track record supporting strategic growth plans and identifying and implementing efficiency, cost reduction and financial controls improvement initiatives. Mr. Bedard has directed financial reporting, audits, budgeting, compliance and dozens of sourcing and other significant cost saving initiatives.

Mr. Bedard earned his BA in Accounting at Brigham Young University and an MBA from California State University, Fullerton and a Certified Public Accounting license (inactive). He began his professional career in Corporate Controller and Director of Finance roles at subsidiaries of Goodrich and L-3 Harris Technologies. He recently has served as financial consultant supporting audits and financial reporting and efficiency improvements for several private equity-backed companies with revenues between $50M and $1B.

Moving iMage President and COO, Francois Godfrey, commented, "We are excited to welcome Bart to the MiT team. We believe he brings great experience and energy to the CFO role that should benefit MiT as we work to scale our new DCS cinema loudspeaker business in tandem with our cinema technology solutions and systems integration offerings."

He added, "Bill Greene has made substantial contributions to MiT's growth and transformation. Our Board and management team extends our sincere appreciation and thanks for his service, leadership, financial stewardship and commitment to supporting this transition. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

About Moving iMage Technologies ( www.movingimagetech.com)

With a focus on innovation, service, and quality, Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT) is a trusted partner in delivering state-of-the-art out-of-home entertainment environments. Founded in 2003, MiT provides products, integrated systems design, custom engineering, proprietary products, software, and installation services for cinemas, screening rooms, postproduction facilities, high-end home theaters, Esports venues, arenas, stadiums, and other entertainment spaces.

MiT manufactures a broad line of digital cinema peripherals in the U.S., including automation systems, projector pedestals/bases, projector lifts, hush boxes, direct-view LED frames, lighting fixtures and dimmers, power management devices, operations software, and Esports platforms. It also produces and markets on a global basis the DCS line of premium cinema loudspeakers which are widely recognized as an industry standard. MiT also distributes and integrates cinema equipment from Barco, Sharp (NEC) Digital Cinema, Christie Digital, LEA Professional, Dolby, GDC, JBL/Crown, LG, Meyer Sound, Trinnov, Q-SYS, QSC, Samsung and others.

MiT's Caddy Products division designs and sells cupholders, concession trays, and venue accessories that enhance concession sales and improve the guest experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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Source: Moving iMage Technologies