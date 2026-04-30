WEED, Inc. Unveils 2026 Growth Vision Combining Cannabis Operations, Proprietary Genetics, and Digital Asset Innovation

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / 2026 WEED, Inc. (OTCQB:BUDZ), a publicly traded cannabis and hemp development company, today announced its updated strategic growth initiative focused on building an integrated platform spanning cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, retail expansion, proprietary strain genetics, and blockchain-enabled payment ecosystems.

The Company has prepared an investor presentation that outlines a long-term vision to position BUDZ as a diversified participant in both the expanding cannabis sector and emerging digital asset markets. Available upon request. The strategy includes planned acquisitions, operational growth, and monetization of intellectual and digital property assets.

WEED, Inc. controls a portfolio of more than 200 landrace and heritage cannabis strains, including well-known names such as Panama Red, Acapulco Gold, Red Bud Colombian, and Santa Marta Gold, Thai (Sticks) & Nepelese. Management believes these genetics represent a valuable branding and licensing opportunity as regulated cannabis markets continue to mature.

The Company also detailed plans to explore blockchain-based payment and loyalty systems designed for cannabis-related commerce, where traditional banking limitations continue to impact operators in many markets. Proposed initiatives include digital tokens intended for wholesale settlement, consumer rewards, and ecosystem transactions.

"Our Goal is to build a 'Regulated Digital Infrastructure Ecosystem' to expand shareholder value by combining real cannabis operations with high-value intellectual property and next-generation financial tools," stated Glenn E. Martin, President and CEO of WEED, Inc. "We believe BUDZ has a unique opportunity to bridge our legacy digital cannabis assets to alleviate the cash challenges in the cannabis & Hemp sector with this future technology."

According to the Company, initial capital to be raised through future financing efforts would be directed toward building out a crypto currency stablecoin treasury using WEEDCoin, BUDZCoin, HEMPCoin as "Utilitarian Coins". Our initial digital currency assets combined with (RWA) real world assets will meet all requirements of the Genius Act and beyond. Next, aquire or build cultivation facilities, with manufacturing infrastructure. Most important is to find right partners for strategic acquisitions.

WEED, Inc. stated that management remains focused on evaluating expansion opportunities in Arizona, New York, and international markets through subsidiaries and strategic partnerships.

About WEED Inc:

WEED Inc is a leading cannabis company dedicated to delivering exceptional products and experiences to the cannabis consumer market. With subsidiaries spanning Israel, Australia, and the USA, the company focuses on innovation, quality, and sustainability. Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, WEED Inc aims to shape the future of the cannabis industry.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States:

Any Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. While legal in certain states, cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute, or possess cannabis.

That all Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation. That Investors should carefully read the risk factors and disclosures contained in our offering circular before making any decision to invest in our company.

Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "potential", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to any future revenue and profits.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release.

That the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws for the relevant country.

Legal Notice:

That the information is provided for convenience only, it is not investment advice and may not be relied upon in considering an investment in WEED, Inc.

That No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained herein, and any investment decision should be based solely on the information contained in the offering circular and related materials, and the investors independent research.

We advise that No representations or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the future performance of any investment in WEED, Inc. or that investors will or are likely to achieve favorable results, will make any profit at all or will be able to avoid incurring a loss on their investment.

In addition, all prospective investors are encouraged to consult with their financial, tax, accounting, or other advisors to determine whether an investment in WEED, Inc. is suitable for them.

Media Contact:

Glenn E. Martin, CEO

1-520-278-8890

Glenn@WEEDincUSA.com

SOURCE: WEED, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/weed-inc.-otcqb-budz-unveils-2026-growth-vision-combining-cannabis-op-1162963