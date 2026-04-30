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PR Newswire
30.04.2026 21:06 Uhr
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HFCL Ltd.: HFCL Reports Highest-Ever Annual and Quarterly Performance; Highest ever Order Book of more than USD 2.33 Bn

Defence and Aerospace platform positions HFCL for next phase of high-growth trajectory in defence sector

NEW DELHI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HFCL Limited (HFCL), a leading technology enterprise in telecom, digital infrastructure, and defence sectors, delivered its strongest-ever financial performance in FY26, recording over 21% revenue growth compared to FY25 along with significant expansion in margins.

Key Financial Highlights - FY26

  • Full Year Revenue increased to USD 550 Mn in FY26 as compared to USD 452 Mn in FY25, up by 21.77%
  • EBITDA increased to USD 92 Mn in FY26 as compared to USD 56 Mn in FY25, up by 63%
  • EBITDA Margin expanded significantly to 16.70% in FY26 compared to 12.47% in FY25, up by 423 bps
  • Quarterly Revenue increased to USD 203 Mn as compared to USD 89 Mn in same quarter of FY25, a growth of 128% YoY
  • PBT increased to USD 48 Mn in FY26 as compared to USD 24 Mn in FY25, up by 97%
  • PAT increased to USD 37 Mn in FY26 as compared to USD 19 Mn in FY25, up by 90%
  • Export Revenue increased to USD 227 Mn (41% of revenue) in FY26 as compared to USD 55 Mn (12% of revenue) in FY25
  • Order Book grew phenomenally to USD 2.36 Bn highest ever, as compared to USD 1.11 Bn in FY25, providing strong multi-year revenue visibility.
  • Recommended dividend of 20%

Record Performance Driven by Improving Business Mix

HFCL's record financial performance in FY26 highlights the strength of its operating model and the disciplined execution of its strategic priorities. This improvement was driven by a favourable shift in revenue mix towards products, an increasing share of exports, and improved realisations in high fiber-count optical fiber cables.

Global Optical Fiber Upcycle and Export Momentum

HFCL continues to see robust growth momentum, of Order Book of USD 1.50 Bn, in its performance with increased demand from United States, Europe and Asia, aided by growing customer acceptance of HFCL's solutions.

Backward Integration to Drive Margin Expansion

As part of its long-term strategy to enhance structural competitiveness, HFCL has decided to set up preform manufacturing facility as high level backward integration, with estimated USD 64 Mn.

Strategic Defence & Aerospace Platform - A Transformational Step

HFCL has entered into a MoU to participate in defence aerospace-related opportunities, the business comes with established capabilities, certifications, and a confirmed export-oriented order book of approximately USD 214 Mn, providing immediate revenue visibility.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL, said "FY26 has been a defining year for HFCL, during which we delivered our highest-ever performance, achieving over 21% YoY revenue growth and ~97% YoY PBT growth.

Looking ahead, we strongly believe that HFCL is entering a structurally stronger and more predictable growth phase. We are witnessing not only a substantial expansion in our order book but also improvement in its business composition, with a higher share of exports, long-term contracts, and high-margin products.

Our strategic initiatives, for backward integration into optical fiber preform, expansion in defence sector, growing global footprint, and a strong focus on product-led growth are building a powerful foundation for sustained margin expansion and improved returns.

HFCL has transformed into a more global, technology-driven, diversified, and structurally profitable enterprise, which we believe will drive consistent earnings growth in the years ahead. We believe the strong momentum witnessed in Q4FY26 will continue in coming quarters."

Visit www.hfcl.com for more information.

HFCL Limited

Manoj Baid | Amit Agarwal | Alok Chander

Email:manoj.baid@hfcl.com, amit.agarwal@hfcl.com,

alok@hfcl.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367269/5948336/HFCL_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hfcl-reports-highest-ever-annual-and-quarterly-performance-highest-ever-order-book-of-more-than-usd-2-33-bn-302759364.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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