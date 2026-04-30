Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Cydcor, a leading provider of outsourced sales solutions, has been honored with the Verizon Partner Network Recognition Program 2025 ACD Wireless Agent of the Year award. This prestigious recognition celebrates Cydcor's extraordinary achievements and its unwavering commitment to customer excellence, collaboration, and mutual success - the hallmarks that define the Verizon Partner Network Recognition Program.

The Verizon Partner Network Recognition Program celebrates partners that demonstrate excellence leveraging the Verizon brand and product portfolio. Winners are selected based on outstanding performance, dedication to the customer experience, and the strength of their partnership with Verizon. Cydcor's selection as ACD Wireless Agent of the Year reflects its consistent ability to deliver top-tier results on behalf of the clients and brands it represents. That performance is powered by Cydcor's network of independently owned sales companies, whose representatives engage customers face-to-face every day to drive results that matter.

"Being named Verizon's ACD Wireless Agent of the Year is an incredible honor that reflects the talent, dedication, and drive of everyone at Cydcor and in our sales network. At Cydcor, we hold ourselves to the highest standard - delivering exceptional results while ensuring every client's brand is represented with quality and care. This recognition from Verizon is a testament to our sales network - the men and women who show up every day, represent our clients' brands with pride, and deliver an exceptional customer experience," said Cydcor CEO, Vera Quinn.

Ashley Gooch, Director of Channel Management at Verizon, also gave kudos around this recognition, "Cydcor consistently embodies excellence in brand representation. By making sales quality their top priority, they continue to deliver outstanding results. We are proud to honor them as our 2025 ACD Wireless Agent of the Year."

Cydcor is dedicated to its core values of integrity, quality, and providing its clients with innovative, face-to-face sales solutions that drive growth and deliver tangible results.





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About Cydcor. Cydcor is an award-winning outsourced sales company headquartered in Agoura Hills, California. For more than 30 years, Cydcor has driven customer acquisition for Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands across B2B, residential, retail, and event services channels throughout the United States and Canada. Through its network of independently owned sales companies, Cydcor helps clients drive measurable growth and build lasting customer relationships. To learn more, visit www.cydcor.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295257

Source: Cydcor LLC