MENTOR Partners With Ray Lewis' Ray of Hope Foundation to Strengthen Youth Well-Being

Advancing the role of mentoring in supporting mental health, resilience, and opportunity for young people

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / MENTOR and the Ray of Hope Foundation, founded by NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, have announced a new partnership focused on strengthening youth well-being and elevating the role mentoring relationships play in supporting mental health, resilience, and opportunity for young people.

The collaboration brings together MENTOR's national leadership in advancing quality mentoring relationships with the Ray of Hope Foundation's commitment to expanding compassionate and inclusive mental health support. Together, the organizations will work to highlight mentoring as a powerful way to help young people build strong support systems and navigate life's challenges.

This partnership continues a tradition that has shaped MENTOR's work since its founding more than three decades ago, when civil rights leader and NBA legend Bill Russell helped launch the organization alongside youth advocates and public leaders who believed deeply in the power of mentoring relationships. Russell understood that success is not achieved alone -- a message that continues to resonate across generations of leaders working to expand opportunity for young people. Today, that same spirit continues as a new generation of influential athletes uses their voices and platforms to champion opportunities for young people. Through this partnership, Ray Lewis joins a legacy of athletes who recognize the transformative power of mentoring and are committed to expanding it nationwide.

Across the country, young people are experiencing rising levels of loneliness, stress, and mental health challenges. Research shows that mentoring relationships can serve as a powerful protective factor, strengthening resilience, improving well-being, and connecting young people with trusted adults who provide guidance and encouragement.

At its core, mentoring reflects a simple but powerful truth: a major driver of healthy development and opportunity is who you know and who's in your corner. Quality mentoring relationships help ensure that young people have someone to turn to during moments of challenge and growth, offering stability, perspective, and belief in their potential.

"Mentoring is one of the most powerful forces we have for helping young people feel seen, supported, and connected," said Jermaine Myrie, CEO of MENTOR. "At a time when too many young people are experiencing isolation and uncertainty, this partnership with Ray Lewis and the Ray of Hope Foundation helps shine a national spotlight on what we know to be true: no young person succeeds alone. When young people have caring peers and adults in their corner, they gain the confidence, resilience, and sense of belonging they need to thrive."

For Ray Lewis, supporting young people through mentoring and mental health advocacy has long been a personal priority. Through the Ray of Hope Foundation, Lewis helps individuals strengthen their resilience, build emotional well-being, and discover their purpose.

"Every young person deserves someone who believes in them and helps them see what's possible," said Ray Lewis, founder of the Ray of Hope Foundation and Pro Football Hall of Famer. "Mentoring can make that difference. By partnering with MENTOR, we're working to create more opportunities for young people to build relationships that encourage growth, healing, and hope."

To mark the launch of the partnership, Lewis also recorded a video message reflecting on the legacy of mentoring and the role relationships play in shaping opportunity. In the video, titled They'll Never Be Alone, he connects his work with the Ray of Hope Foundation to a broader tradition of leaders who have championed mentoring across generations.

Through this partnership, MENTOR and the Ray of Hope Foundation will collaborate to elevate awareness about the importance of mentoring, highlight the connection between supportive relationships and mental health, and inspire more volunteers to serve as mentors in their communities.

By bringing together MENTOR's national network and the Ray of Hope Foundation's advocacy for mental health and personal growth, the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that more young people have access to meaningful relationships with caring peers and adults-relationships that help them grow, overcome challenges, and pursue their full potential.

About MENTOR

MENTOR is the unifying champion for expanding quality mentoring relationships in the United States. Through its national network of Affiliates and partnerships with youth-serving organizations, corporations, and public leaders, MENTOR works to ensure every young person has access to the support and opportunities they need to thrive.

About the Ray of Hope Foundation

Founded by Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, the Ray of Hope Foundation is dedicated to advancing the belief that mental health is a fundamental right, not a privilege. The foundation works to provide compassionate, inclusive, and accessible mental health support for people of all ages and backgrounds-from young people navigating their formative years to adults facing life's pressures and elders seeking connection and care. Through programs, partnerships, and advocacy, the Ray of Hope Foundation is committed to lighting the way toward emotional well-being, resilience, and hope for individuals and communities alike.

Media Note: A video message from Ray Lewis, "They'll Never Be Alone," is available here: https://mentoring.org/partners/ray-lewis/

MENTOR's Contact:

Abbie Evans

Chief External Affairs Officer

aevans@mentoring.org

(202) 997-4102

SOURCE: MENTOR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/mentor-partners-with-ray-lewis-ray-of-hope-foundation-to-strengthen-youth-well-being-1162535