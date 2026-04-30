Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - In observance of Military Appreciation Month this May, ReadyWise, the leader in emergency food preparedness, is proud to announce its give back initiative. Throughout the month, active-duty military, veterans, and their families will receive 10% off all orders using the code HERO10.

This initiative reflects ReadyWise's ongoing commitment to those who serve and protect. Beyond seasonal recognition, the company maintains year-round partnerships with organizations dedicated to the veteran community, including the Xtreme Couture GI Foundation, which provides critical support to combat veterans, and the Everything Lifesaving Foundation, a veteran-led disaster relief organization that empowers veterans and first responders transitioning to civilian life.

"This Military Appreciation Month, we recognize the courage, sacrifice, and commitment of those who serve," said Norm Ramos, Director of Marketing at ReadyWise. "At ReadyWise, we are proud to support that spirit of readiness-at home and beyond. Preparedness is a form of respect. It reflects the same discipline and planning that service members live by every day."

As extreme weather events and large-scale emergencies continue to impact communities, preparedness remains a vital concern for military families who often face unique relocation and deployment challenges. With FEMA reporting that nearly 60% of Americans lack a formal emergency plan, ReadyWise aims to bridge this gap by providing accessible, shelf-stable, and easy-to-prepare food.

ReadyWise is dedicated to making preparedness simple and accessible for those who have dedicated their lives to service. The HERO10 discount is available on all preparedness essentials, including long-term food kits, emergency water solutions, and survival accessories. By providing these resources, they hope to offer military families the peace of mind that comes with being prepared for any situation.

Military Appreciation Month

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About ReadyWise: Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, ReadyWise is a provider of long-term food and emergency supplies. From outdoor adventures to emergency preparedness, ReadyWise helps families stay ready for anything. Learn more at readywise.com.

About Xtreme Couture GI Foundation: Founded by Randy Couture, the Xtreme Couture GI Foundation was formed to raise money and awareness to assist our Nation's Combat and Injured Veterans and their families struggling with financial burdens as they return to civilian life.

About Everything Lifesaving Foundation: Founded by Paul Herrera, the Everything Lifesaving Foundation is a veteran-led disaster relief organization dedicated to providing rapid emergency response and support to communities impacted by large-scale emergencies and natural disasters. This organization was established to empower veterans and first responders transitioning to civilian life.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295269

Source: ReadyWise, Inc.