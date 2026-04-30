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WKN: A2PXAL | ISIN: US29402E1029 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.04.26 | 20:48
17,680 US-Dollar
+3,09 % +0,530
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ENVELA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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ENVELA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 22:02 Uhr
77 Leser
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Envela Corporation: Envela to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 06, 2026

IRVING, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Envela Corporation ("Envela" or the "Company") announced today that it plans to report its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 after the market close on Wednesday, May 06, 2026.

Envela periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, envela.com. This includes press releases, quarterly investor presentations, and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

About Envela

Envela Corporation (NYSE American | Texas:ELA) is a leading provider of re-commerce services, driving innovation at the forefront of the circular economy. We Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine to offer consumers alternatives, contribute to environmental sustainability, and maximize product value. As a sustainability-focused company, Envela extends product lifecycles to minimize resource consumption and carbon emissions. By focusing on our core strengths, we create exceptional value and strive to leave the world better than we found it.

The company operates through two primary business segments: Consumer and Commercial. The Consumer segment includes retail stores and online platforms offering premium brands and luxury hard assets, while the Commercial segment delivers tailored re-commerce solutions to clients, including many Fortune 500 companies. To learn more about our innovative approach, visit Envela.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995's safe harbor provisions, including statements regarding future events and developments; potential expansions, purchases and acquisitions; potential future success of business lines and strategies; and management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates and projections relating to the future. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "can," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "goal," "seek," "ensure," "potential," "opportunity," "intend," "predict," "committed," "likely," "continue," "strive," "aim," "scheduled," "focused on," "long-term," "future," "over time," "ongoing," "uncertain," "moving forward," "subject to," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's then-current views and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

ir@envelacorp.com
972-587-4030

SOURCE: Envela Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/envela-to-announce-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-wednesday-m-1162973

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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