Austin, Texas and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Bam Analytix, a decision-grade marketing intelligence platform that structures fragmented data into a trusted signal layer, enabling AI to deliver reliable, accountable, and scalable business decisions, announced today that it will be participating in the Market Movers Investor Summit on Tuesday May 5, 2026. The presentation will take place at 12:00pm ET at the historic Bank of New York. Brett Channer - Founder, will be giving the presentation.

The Market Movers Investor Summit is a premier, high-access event on Wall Street. The Inaugural program features fireside chats with Alex Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp, and Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital, in addition to company presentations and one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Event Details:

Summit Dates: May 5, 2026

May 5, 2026 Company Presentation: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 12:00pm ET

12:00pm ET Location: 48 Wall Street, New York, NY (The original Bank of New York)

Request an invitation to attend at www.marketmoverssummit.com.

Summary of Market Movers Investor Summit

The 2026 Market Movers Investor Summit begins on May 4th with a kickoff party at the legendary Delmonico's, followed by a full day of programming on May 5th. The summit brings together public and private company executives, fund managers, and family offices for a focused, high-caliber experience. The agenda includes company presentations, exclusive fireside chats and keynote sessions, a pop-up lunch from the legendary Katz Delicatessen and a surprise musical guest.

About Bam Analytix

BAM Analytix is a patented intelligence company solving one of the largest unresolved problems in business: companies invest billions in marketing without a reliable way to measure what is actually driving growth until it's too late. At the core of BAM is a U.S. award-winning patented system that transforms fragmented, real-time consumer behavior into a single, deterministic, decision-grade signal-BRS (Brand Relevance Score). This continuously learning signal provides a clear, consistent view of growth, risk, and competitive momentum as it is happening, enabling organizations to act with precision rather than rely on lagging indicators such as surveys or revenue. Unlike traditional analytics or attribution tools that measure isolated channels or past performance, BAM measures total market impact-how all marketing efforts collectively influence consumer behavior and competitive position in real time. This allows management teams to identify emerging risks, capture growth opportunities, and reallocate strategy with confidence before outcomes are reflected in financial results. As artificial intelligence becomes embedded across the enterprise, the effectiveness of AI systems is increasingly constrained by inconsistent and unstructured data inputs. BAM addresses this foundational limitation by creating a governed, structured, and repeatable data layer-ensuring that AI operates on reliable, decision-grade signals rather than raw, fragmented inputs. This separation of measurement and interpretation enables AI-driven insights, forecasting, and decision support to be consistent, auditable, and scalable. By establishing a trusted system of record for marketing performance, BAM transforms marketing from a historically opaque cost center into a measurable, controllable driver of enterprise value. Its patented methodology and ability to standardize complex, real-time behavioral data position BAM as a critical intelligence layer within the modern business stack-powering better decisions for both human operators and AI systems.

About Market Movers

Market Movers is a next-generation investor conference designed for people responsible for capital, growth, and strategic outcomes. Hosted on Wall Street inside the original Bank of New York, the event brings together public & company leaders, investors, real estate principals, founders, and operators for a focused, high-access experience. The emphasis is on meaningful conversations, real connections, and perspectives that extend beyond a single market or asset class.

To learn more about the Market Movers Investor Summit, visit:

https://www.marketmoverssummit.com.

Source: The Money Channel NYC