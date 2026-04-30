Shareholders approve all agenda items presented

R. Scott Herren elected as new independent member of the Board

2025 Compensation Report and Report on Non-Financial Matters approved in consultative votes

Regulatory News:

Alcon Inc. (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced the approval of all proposed resolutions at its 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

A total of 283,222,421 shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.04 each, representing an aggregate nominal value of CHF 11,328,896.84, were represented at today's AGM.

Shareholders re-elected F. Michael Ball as member and Chair of the Board of Directors, and the other members of the Board who stood for re-election, namely Lynn Bleil, Arthur Cummings, Deborah Di Sanzo, David Endicott, Thomas Glanzmann, D. Keith Grossman, Karen May, Ines Pöschel and Dieter Spälti, for a term of office of one year. Shareholders also elected R. Scott Herren to the Board.

In addition, shareholders re-elected Thomas Glanzmann, Karen May and Ines Pöschel to form the Compensation Committee for a period of one year.

Discharge was granted to the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Committee for the 2025 financial year.

In two separate binding votes, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the next term of office ending at the 2027 Annual General Meeting, and the Executive Committee for the 2027 financial year.

Shareholders also accepted the 2025 Report on Non-Financial Matters and the 2025 Compensation Report in separate, non-binding, consultative votes.

Alcon shareholders approved the operating and financial review of Alcon Inc., the annual financial statements of Alcon Inc. and the consolidated financial statements for 2025.

Shareholders also approved that a gross dividend of CHF 0.28 per dividend-bearing share be declared, and that, after appropriation of the dividend, the remaining amount of available earnings be carried forward.

PricewaterhouseCoopers SA, Geneva, was re-elected as statutory auditors for the 2026 financial year. Hartmann Dreyer Attorneys-at-Law was also re-elected as the independent representative for a term of one year extending until the 2027 AGM.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of people in over 140 countries and territories each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Connect with us on

Facebook

LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430379167/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Dan Cravens

Allen Trang

+ 41 589 112 110 (Geneva)

+ 1 817 615 2789 (Fort Worth)

investor.relations@alcon.com

Media Relations

Steven Smith

+ 41 589 112 111 (Geneva)

+ 1 817 615 2501 (Fort Worth)

globalmedia.relations@alcon.com