SVB&T Corp.: SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2026 First Quarter Earnings

JASPER, IN / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX:SVBT), parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, today announced 2026 first quarter unaudited earnings of $2.99 million or $2.71 basic earnings per share (EPS), a 41.88% increase over the same prior year period earnings on a per share basis. This first quarter of 2026 performance translates to a return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.86%, compared to the same prior year period ROAA of 1.32%.
Net interest income before provision expense for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $5.92 million compared to $4.70 million for the same period in 2025. Interest income increased $466,000 compared to the prior year first quarter, primarily due to higher loan balances and increased yields on loans resulting from the elevated rate environment relative to the interest rate lows of 2020 and 2021 and assets repricing. Interest expense decreased $753,000 compared to the same prior year quarter, due largely to lower rates on deposits resulting from the Federal Reserve's federal funds rate reductions in 2025. Provision expense increased by $175,000 compared to the prior year first quarter. Additionally, noninterest income increased approximately $226,000 to $2.86 million from $2.64 million. The higher income can be attributed to increased revenue compared to the prior year first quarter from the Financial Advisory Group and sold mortgages. As has been in the past, noninterest income generation continues to be a strategic focus of SVB&T's by growing the Financial Advisory Group, increasing sold loan income, expanding electronic banking services, and other avenues, to continue to reduce margin dependence. Noninterest expense increased $235,000 to $4.94 million from $4.70 million, attributable to increases in general operating expenses, the largest of which being increased core processing and information technology and cyber security support expenditures.
Quarter over trailing quarter earnings increased approximately $989,000 or 49.52%. The earnings increase was largely driven by increased income from sold mortgages and servicing on sold loans, as well as reduced interest expense and employee benefits expenses, including health insurance, during the first quarter of 2026.
SVB&T Corporation book value has increased from $60.06 per share as of March 31, 2025, to $69.78 as of March 31, 2026, a 16.18% increase. SVB&T Corporation stock closed at $61.52 per share on the OTCQX exchange on March 31, 2026. In May of 2025, the Corporation's Board of Directors reauthorized a share repurchase program through June 1, 2027. Under the program, the Corporation is authorized to repurchase, from time to time as the Corporation deems appropriate, shares of SVB&T Corporation's common stock with an aggregate purchase price of up to $1.00 million. As of the end of the first quarter of 2026, 2,100 shares have been repurchased under the newly reapproved plan, with an average purchase price of $47.03.
Total assets decreased $706,000 to $642.77 million on March 31, 2026, compared to December 31, 2025 assets of $643.48 million. Total loans before allowance increased $15.09 million to $509.18 million on March 31, 2026, from $494.09 million on December 31, 2025. The growth in loans in 2026 occurred primarily in commercial real estate and commercial lines of credit, as excess cash held throughout much of 2025 was deployed in those areas. Springs Valley has experienced healthy loan demand in 2026; however, the Bank is strategically preserving liquidity for high quality credits, as well as managing loan growth to alleviate some of the pressure on the funding side of the balance sheet as cost of funds remain elevated. Allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.45% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 1.37% as of December 31, 2025. Total deposits decreased $2.62 million to $559.83 million on March 31, 2026, from $562.45 million on December 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by approximately $3.56 million, while interest-bearing deposits decreased by approximately $6.18 million. Core deposit growth continues to be a strategic focus of Springs Valley's as it is a critical component in generating sustainable, long-term profitability for the institution.
President and CEO, J. Craig Buse, commented, "2025 was one of the best years in the history of SVB&T Corporation in terms of earnings, and the first quarter of 2026 is continuing that trend with very solid earnings and profitability metrics. Margin expansion was a substantive tailwind in 2025, driving net interest income higher, and it continues to do so in 2026 as well. We do expect our net interest margin improvement to plateau in the near future as federal funds rate reduction expectations in 2026 have been pushed into 2027, and the asset repricing cycle from 2020 and 2021 interest rate lows is coming to an end. That said, the Bank continues to focus on quality in the credit portfolio, bolstering liquidity, and low cost core deposit growth, which we believe are all fundamental drivers of the long term profitability of SVB&T."
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For more information contact: Ryan Heim, Treasurer & CFO, SVB&T Corporation, at 812.634.4889 or rheim@svbt.bank.
SVB&T Corporation is headquartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432 with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Its subsidiary, Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, has locations in Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange Counties, offering full-service bank and financial services. Springs Valley has products and services for all types of families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, electronic services, online consumer and mortgage applications, and a variety of other loan options. Springs Valley Bank is a member of FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.
In addition, the company has a full-service financial advisory group managed by experienced, talented professionals specializing in estate planning, tax planning, and wealth management. Investment services are also offered by a licensed, professional Springs Valley representative. Trust and investment products are not deposits; not insured by the FDIC; not a deposit or other obligation of, or guaranteed by, the depository institution; not insured by any Federal Government Agency; and may lose value - subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.
More information can be found online at www.svbt.bank. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTCQX trading platform under ticker symbol SVBT (www.otcmarkets.com).
Information conveyed in this press release regarding SVB&T Corporation's and its subsidiaries' anticipated future performance is forward-looking and therefore involves risks and uncertainties that could cause the results or developments to differ significantly from those indicated in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking, as well as mortgage conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which the company and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, changes in local real estate markets, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, and/or other factors.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data of SVB&T Corporation
(In Thousands, Except Shares Outstanding and Per Share Data)
Unaudited
Audited
31-Mar
31-Dec
2026
2025
2025
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
17,647
$
19,488
$
16,516
Interest-bearing time deposits
0
0
0
Fed funds sold
15,774
52,905
33,245
Available for sale securities
73,233
66,197
71,756
Other investments
2,517
2,517
2,517
Loans held for sale
1,880
1,232
875
Loans net of allowance for credit losses
500,291
461,210
486,472
Premises and equipment
5,684
5,902
5,859
Bank-owned life insurance
10,802
10,601
10,753
Accrued interest receivable
3,610
3,316
3,392
Foreclosed assets held for sale
37
309
37
Mortgage servicing rights
2,428
2,549
2,329
Lender risk account (FHLBI)
1,704
1,693
1,738
Other assets
7,162
8,632
7,986
Total assets
$
642,769
$
636,551
$
643,475
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing deposits
92,460
91,656
88,903
Interest-bearing deposits
467,371
470,666
473,550
Borrowed funds
0
0
0
Subordinated debentures
0
0
0
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
5,959
8,077
7,273
Total liabilities
$
565,790
$
570,399
$
569,726
Stockholders' equity
76,979
66,152
73,749
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
642,769
$
636,551
$
643,475
Three Months Ended
31-Mar
2026
2025
Operating Data:
Interest and dividend income
$
9,081
$
8,615
Interest expense
3,162
3,915
Net interest income
$
5,919
$
4,700
Provision for credit losses
278
103
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
$
5,641
$
4,597
Fiduciary activities
1,612
1,404
Customer service fees
218
230
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
50
52
Net gain/(loss) on loan sales
341
244
Realized gain/(loss) on securities
0
0
Other income
643
708
Total noninterest income
$
2,864
$
2,638
Salary and employee benefits
2,853
2,866
Premises and equipment
636
560
Data processing
567
434
Deposit insurance premium
71
66
Professional fees
182
194
Other expenses
626
580
Total noninterest expense
$
4,935
$
4,700
Income before taxes
3,570
2,535
Income tax expense
583
442
Net income
$
2,987
$
2,093
Shares outstanding
1,103,149
1,101,458
Average shares - basic
1,101,422
1,097,729
Average shares - diluted
1,114,622
1,097,729
Basic earnings per share
$
2.71
$
1.91
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.68
$
1.91
Other Data:
Yield on average assets
5.67
%
5.42
%
Cost on average assets
1.97
%
2.46
%
Interest rate spread
3.70
%
2.96
%
Net interest margin
3.89
%
3.08
%
Number of full service banking centers
6
6
Return on average assets
1.86
%
1.32
%
Average assets
$
640,841
$
636,289
Return on average equity
15.94
%
12.89
%
Average equity
$
74,967
$
64,941
Equity to assets ratio (EOP)
11.98
%
10.39
%
Average total deposits
$
558,759
$
561,935
Loans past due 30 to 89 days (still accruing)
$
1,324
$
1,819
Loans past due 90 days or more (still accruing)
$
133
$
72
Nonaccrual loans
$
616
$
1,009
Book value per share
$
69.78
$
60.06
Market value per share - end of period close
$
61.52
$
42.92
SOURCE: SVB&T Corp.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/svbandt-corporation-parent-company-of-springs-valley-bank-and-trust-1162912