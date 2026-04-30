SVB&T Corp.: SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2026 First Quarter Earnings

JASPER, IN / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX:SVBT), parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, today announced 2026 first quarter unaudited earnings of $2.99 million or $2.71 basic earnings per share (EPS), a 41.88% increase over the same prior year period earnings on a per share basis. This first quarter of 2026 performance translates to a return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.86%, compared to the same prior year period ROAA of 1.32%.

Net interest income before provision expense for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $5.92 million compared to $4.70 million for the same period in 2025. Interest income increased $466,000 compared to the prior year first quarter, primarily due to higher loan balances and increased yields on loans resulting from the elevated rate environment relative to the interest rate lows of 2020 and 2021 and assets repricing. Interest expense decreased $753,000 compared to the same prior year quarter, due largely to lower rates on deposits resulting from the Federal Reserve's federal funds rate reductions in 2025. Provision expense increased by $175,000 compared to the prior year first quarter. Additionally, noninterest income increased approximately $226,000 to $2.86 million from $2.64 million. The higher income can be attributed to increased revenue compared to the prior year first quarter from the Financial Advisory Group and sold mortgages. As has been in the past, noninterest income generation continues to be a strategic focus of SVB&T's by growing the Financial Advisory Group, increasing sold loan income, expanding electronic banking services, and other avenues, to continue to reduce margin dependence. Noninterest expense increased $235,000 to $4.94 million from $4.70 million, attributable to increases in general operating expenses, the largest of which being increased core processing and information technology and cyber security support expenditures.

Quarter over trailing quarter earnings increased approximately $989,000 or 49.52%. The earnings increase was largely driven by increased income from sold mortgages and servicing on sold loans, as well as reduced interest expense and employee benefits expenses, including health insurance, during the first quarter of 2026.

SVB&T Corporation book value has increased from $60.06 per share as of March 31, 2025, to $69.78 as of March 31, 2026, a 16.18% increase. SVB&T Corporation stock closed at $61.52 per share on the OTCQX exchange on March 31, 2026. In May of 2025, the Corporation's Board of Directors reauthorized a share repurchase program through June 1, 2027. Under the program, the Corporation is authorized to repurchase, from time to time as the Corporation deems appropriate, shares of SVB&T Corporation's common stock with an aggregate purchase price of up to $1.00 million. As of the end of the first quarter of 2026, 2,100 shares have been repurchased under the newly reapproved plan, with an average purchase price of $47.03.

Total assets decreased $706,000 to $642.77 million on March 31, 2026, compared to December 31, 2025 assets of $643.48 million. Total loans before allowance increased $15.09 million to $509.18 million on March 31, 2026, from $494.09 million on December 31, 2025. The growth in loans in 2026 occurred primarily in commercial real estate and commercial lines of credit, as excess cash held throughout much of 2025 was deployed in those areas. Springs Valley has experienced healthy loan demand in 2026; however, the Bank is strategically preserving liquidity for high quality credits, as well as managing loan growth to alleviate some of the pressure on the funding side of the balance sheet as cost of funds remain elevated. Allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.45% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 1.37% as of December 31, 2025. Total deposits decreased $2.62 million to $559.83 million on March 31, 2026, from $562.45 million on December 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by approximately $3.56 million, while interest-bearing deposits decreased by approximately $6.18 million. Core deposit growth continues to be a strategic focus of Springs Valley's as it is a critical component in generating sustainable, long-term profitability for the institution.

President and CEO, J. Craig Buse, commented, "2025 was one of the best years in the history of SVB&T Corporation in terms of earnings, and the first quarter of 2026 is continuing that trend with very solid earnings and profitability metrics. Margin expansion was a substantive tailwind in 2025, driving net interest income higher, and it continues to do so in 2026 as well. We do expect our net interest margin improvement to plateau in the near future as federal funds rate reduction expectations in 2026 have been pushed into 2027, and the asset repricing cycle from 2020 and 2021 interest rate lows is coming to an end. That said, the Bank continues to focus on quality in the credit portfolio, bolstering liquidity, and low cost core deposit growth, which we believe are all fundamental drivers of the long term profitability of SVB&T."

##

For more information contact: Ryan Heim, Treasurer & CFO, SVB&T Corporation, at 812.634.4889 or rheim@svbt.bank.

SVB&T Corporation is headquartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432 with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Its subsidiary, Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, has locations in Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange Counties, offering full-service bank and financial services. Springs Valley has products and services for all types of families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, electronic services, online consumer and mortgage applications, and a variety of other loan options. Springs Valley Bank is a member of FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

In addition, the company has a full-service financial advisory group managed by experienced, talented professionals specializing in estate planning, tax planning, and wealth management. Investment services are also offered by a licensed, professional Springs Valley representative. Trust and investment products are not deposits; not insured by the FDIC; not a deposit or other obligation of, or guaranteed by, the depository institution; not insured by any Federal Government Agency; and may lose value - subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

More information can be found online at www.svbt.bank. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTCQX trading platform under ticker symbol SVBT (www.otcmarkets.com).

Information conveyed in this press release regarding SVB&T Corporation's and its subsidiaries' anticipated future performance is forward-looking and therefore involves risks and uncertainties that could cause the results or developments to differ significantly from those indicated in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking, as well as mortgage conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which the company and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, changes in local real estate markets, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, and/or other factors.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data of SVB&T Corporation

(In Thousands, Except Shares Outstanding and Per Share Data)

Unaudited Audited 31-Mar 31-Dec 2026 2025 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 17,647 $ 19,488 $ 16,516 Interest-bearing time deposits 0 0 0 Fed funds sold 15,774 52,905 33,245 Available for sale securities 73,233 66,197 71,756 Other investments 2,517 2,517 2,517 Loans held for sale 1,880 1,232 875 Loans net of allowance for credit losses 500,291 461,210 486,472 Premises and equipment 5,684 5,902 5,859 Bank-owned life insurance 10,802 10,601 10,753 Accrued interest receivable 3,610 3,316 3,392 Foreclosed assets held for sale 37 309 37 Mortgage servicing rights 2,428 2,549 2,329 Lender risk account (FHLBI) 1,704 1,693 1,738 Other assets 7,162 8,632 7,986 Total assets $ 642,769 $ 636,551 $ 643,475 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits 92,460 91,656 88,903 Interest-bearing deposits 467,371 470,666 473,550 Borrowed funds 0 0 0 Subordinated debentures 0 0 0 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,959 8,077 7,273 Total liabilities $ 565,790 $ 570,399 $ 569,726 Stockholders' equity 76,979 66,152 73,749 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 642,769 $ 636,551 $ 643,475

Three Months Ended 31-Mar 2026 2025 Operating Data: Interest and dividend income $ 9,081 $ 8,615 Interest expense 3,162 3,915 Net interest income $ 5,919 $ 4,700 Provision for credit losses 278 103 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 5,641 $ 4,597 Fiduciary activities 1,612 1,404 Customer service fees 218 230 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 50 52 Net gain/(loss) on loan sales 341 244 Realized gain/(loss) on securities 0 0 Other income 643 708 Total noninterest income $ 2,864 $ 2,638 Salary and employee benefits 2,853 2,866 Premises and equipment 636 560 Data processing 567 434 Deposit insurance premium 71 66 Professional fees 182 194 Other expenses 626 580 Total noninterest expense $ 4,935 $ 4,700 Income before taxes 3,570 2,535 Income tax expense 583 442 Net income $ 2,987 $ 2,093 Shares outstanding 1,103,149 1,101,458 Average shares - basic 1,101,422 1,097,729 Average shares - diluted 1,114,622 1,097,729 Basic earnings per share $ 2.71 $ 1.91 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.68 $ 1.91 Other Data: Yield on average assets 5.67 % 5.42 % Cost on average assets 1.97 % 2.46 % Interest rate spread 3.70 % 2.96 % Net interest margin 3.89 % 3.08 % Number of full service banking centers 6 6 Return on average assets 1.86 % 1.32 % Average assets $ 640,841 $ 636,289 Return on average equity 15.94 % 12.89 % Average equity $ 74,967 $ 64,941 Equity to assets ratio (EOP) 11.98 % 10.39 % Average total deposits $ 558,759 $ 561,935 Loans past due 30 to 89 days (still accruing) $ 1,324 $ 1,819 Loans past due 90 days or more (still accruing) $ 133 $ 72 Nonaccrual loans $ 616 $ 1,009 Book value per share $ 69.78 $ 60.06 Market value per share - end of period close $ 61.52 $ 42.92

SOURCE: SVB&T Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/svbandt-corporation-parent-company-of-springs-valley-bank-and-trust-1162912