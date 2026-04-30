Oak View Bankshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

WARRENTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Oak View Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID:OAKV), parent company of Oak View National Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.94 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $1.46 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 32.47%.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, were $0.56 compared to $0.49 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"Your community bank delivered strong financial results and continued to build franchise value, reflecting our disciplined approach to safety and soundness, profitable growth, and prudent risk management. Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, we are strengthening customer relationships and winning market share," said Michael Ewing, CEO and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Ewing continued, "return on equity has exceeded 12% for 14 consecutive quarters-placing us among the top-performing community banks in the country. We remain committed to consistently executing our strategy, investing in our capabilities, and creating long-term value for shareholders."

Selected Highlights:

Return on average assets was 0.88% and return on average equity was 13.54% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 0.84% and 15.30%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Total assets were $924.55 million on March 31, 2026, compared to $878.24 million on December 31, 2025, an increase of $46.31 million.

Total loans were $362.57 million on March 31, 2026, compared to $349.89 million on December 31, 2025, an increase of $12.68 million.

The total carrying value of debt securities was $476.31 million on March 31, 2026, compared to $463.02 million on December 31, 2025, an increase of $13.30 million.

Total deposits were $719.27 million on March 31, 2026, compared to $713.58 million on December 31, 2025, an increase of $5.69 million.

Asset quality continues to be outstanding. As of March 31, 2026, no loans had been charged-off during the quarter, there were no nonaccrual loans, and only one loan totaling $26 thousand that was past due 90 days or more.

Liquidity remains strong with cash, unencumbered securities available for sale, and available secured and unsecured borrowing capacity totaling $521.79 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $574.44 million as of December 31, 2025.

Regulatory capital remains strong with the Bank's ratios exceeding the "well capitalized" thresholds in all categories, with total capital ratio at 18.15%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio at 17.35%, tier 1 capital ratio at 17.35% and leverage ratio at 8.67% at March 31, 2026.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin was 2.82% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net interest income was $5.57 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $4.89 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Average earning assets and the related yield were $855.22 million and 5.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $682.02 million and 5.66%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Average interest-bearing liabilities, and the related cost of funds, which includes average noninterest bearing deposits, were $832.38 million and 2.81%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $662.76 million and 2.82%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $772 thousand and $392 thousand for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, and 2025, respectively, an increase of 96.94%. Included in noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was a $338 thousand gain on one of the Company's derivative positions. Other significant changes in noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, were an increase in interchange income of $44 thousand and a decrease in mortgage loan fee income of $62 thousand due to fluctuations in transaction volume for the period.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expenses were $4.04 million and $3.34 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, and 2025, respectively, an increase of 20.98%. Net noninterest margin, which is defined as noninterest expense less noninterest income, excluding the previously mentioned derivative gain, to average assets, was 1.63% and 1.70% for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, and 2025, respectively. While total expenses increased quarter-over-quarter, higher levels of noninterest income and average assets contributed to a lower net noninterest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to March 31, 2025. Management has consistently exercised robust expense control oversight, even with the Company's growth.

Liquidity

Liquidity remains exceptionally strong with $521.79 million of liquid assets available which included cash, unencumbered securities available for sale, and secured and unsecured borrowing capacity as of March 31, 2026, compared to $574.44 million as of December 31, 2025.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was $3.36 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $3.22 million as of December 31, 2025, or 0.93% and 0.92% of total loans outstanding, net of unearned income, as of March 31, 2026, and December 31,2025, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $141 thousand as of March 31, 2026, compared to $84 thousand as of March 31, 2025. The increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily attributable to $12.54 million of net loan growth for the period.

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity was $54.05 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $57.74 million as of December 31, 2025. During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, dividends paid to common shareholders were $0.35 per share compared to $0.27 per share for the same period of 2025.

About Oak View Bankshares, Inc. and Oak View National Bank

The Company's common stock is listed for trading on the OTC Market Group's OTCID-Based Market, http://www.otcmarkets.com, under the ticker symbol OAKV.

The common stock closed at a price of $14.54 per share on April 28, 2026. At March 31, 2026, the Company's book value per share was $15.50.

Oak View Bankshares, Inc. is the parent bank holding company for Oak View National Bank, a locally owned and managed community bank serving Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, and surrounding Counties. For more information about Oak View Bankshares, Inc. and Oak View National Bank, please visit our website at www.oakviewbank.com. Member FDIC.

For additional information, contact Tammy Frazier, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Oak View Bankshares, Inc., at 540-359-7155.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release about expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "potential," "believe," "likely," "expect," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project" and similar expressions. Accordingly, these statements involve estimates, assumptions, and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements. The following factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements made in this document: changes in assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses, and other estimates; the risks of changes in interest rates on levels, composition and costs of deposits, loan demand, and the values and liquidity of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the effects of future economic, business and market conditions; legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity by retaining deposit customers and secondary funding sources, especially if the Company's or banking industry's reputation becomes damaged; computer systems and infrastructure may be vulnerable to attacks by hackers or breached due to employee error, malfeasance, or other disruptions despite security measures implemented by the Company; risks inherent in making loans, such as repayment risks and fluctuating collateral values; governmental monetary and fiscal policies; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices; competition with other banks and financial institutions, and companies outside of the banking industry, including companies that have substantially greater access to capital and other resources; demand, development and acceptance of new products and services; problems with technology utilized by the Company; changing trends in customer profiles and behavior; success of acquisitions and operating initiatives, changes in business strategy or development of plans, and management of growth; reliance on senior management, including the ability to attract and retain key personnel; and inadequate design or circumvention of disclosure controls and procedures or internal controls. These factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Oak View Bankshares, Inc.

Oak View Earnings Announcement Q1 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/oak-view-bankshares-inc.-announces-first-quarter-earnings-1162974