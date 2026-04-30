Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Numerous concerned citizens have reported instances of "Troutman" signs being stolen and vandalized throughout Orange County. Video footage even shows vandals tearing down the signs on electric bikes. The campaign behind those signs-Troutman For America- enough is enough.

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"Troutman is a very nice guy- but is also a very tough guy," the campaign says. "He has promised to get criminals off the street- and that's going to start with every single person who removes or vandalizes one of these very expensive, beautiful and legal signs."

The campaign has promised to prosecute and sue sign stealers and vandals- and even to impose jail time.

"We're going to push these criminals very hard. You have to. You can't let people get away with this," the campaign says. "These signs are expensive and volunteers and donors have spent so much time and money to make sure these wonderful signs can be viewed by the public and people can hear their importance message."

Eric Troutman himself is more concerned about the decay of decency in society.

"Its a very sad thing. The First Amendment is so important and when people attack one of our signs- that so many people worked so hard to design, and print, and place- you're really attacking the principles of free speech our nation was built on," Troutman says. "If you don't want to vote for me don't. If you want to complain about me or the signs on the internet- do it. But when you tear down or vandalize something someone else built you become a criminal and something even worse- a coward."

"I was warned by many people that the political party machines would try to remove the signs to prevent my message from getting out there. That's not going to work," Troutman says. "We will absolutely will find the people removing these signs- and we will go after them hard along with whoever they're working for."

In addition to pursuing the bad guys who are damaging and removing signs Troutman promises more signs to come.

"For every sign removed we will be placing two new ones over the weekend. And if any of those are removed we will place three more to replace each of those." Troutman says. "You will find us very willing to spend money on this and we have a tremendous team of volunteers and dedicated workers who are eager to place these things."

Troutman also urges concerned citizens to report sign stealing and vandalization to his campaign and the police.

"I am so grateful to all those wonderful citizens who have already reported- and in some cases videotaped- these cowards and vandals stealing our signs," Troutman says. "If you see something please let us know at winners@troutmanforamerica.com and also let the police know right away."

Still the Troutman campaign is energetic heading into early voting that starts May 6, 2026.

"We have all the momentum right now. The people have had enough of the political parties and they're ready to vote Troutman. They parties are trying to slow us down now. It won't work," Troutman says. "The people will have their say-they want a better class of politician. And Troutman is their guy."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295236

Source: Pinion Partners