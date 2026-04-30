Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) ("Pineapple" or "the Company"), a leading fintech platform, today announced that members of its leadership and advisory team will participate in upcoming investor and industry conferences in May. Full details of the events can be found below.

CoinDesk Consensus 2026

Date: Tuesday-Thursday, May 5-7, 2026

Location: Miami, FL

Attendee: Cooper Emmons, Digital Asset Treasury Advisory Committee Member, Pineapple Financial; Institutional Markets Advisor at Injective

Type: One-on-One Meetings

D. Boral Capital Global Conference

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Location: New York, NY (The Plaza Hotel)

Attendee: Shubha Dasgupta, CEO and Director of Pineapple Financial

Type: One-on-One Meetings

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Pineapple Financial's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at Pineapple@KCSA.com.

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) is a publicly traded company with a digital asset treasury strategy focused on accumulating INJ tokens through disciplined open-market purchases. The Company is committed to delivering shareholder value through strategic capital allocation in the dynamic digital asset landscape.

In addition to its digital asset treasury, Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokers as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With hundreds of brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. They are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and economic needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, fluctuations in the market price of INJ and any associated impairment charges that we may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of INJ below the value at which INJ is carried on our balance sheet; changes in the accounting treatment relating to our INJ holdings; the Company's financial condition, customer acceptance of our INJ treasury strategy, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statements, and periodic reports filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. It encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

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LinkedIn: Pineapple Mortgage

X (Formerly Twitter): @PAPLpineapple

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295254

Source: Pineapple Financial Inc.