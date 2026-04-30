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WKN: A411MH | ISIN: FR001400X2S4 | Ticker-Symbol: AXI1
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 21:19
33,120 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ATOS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATOS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,94033,12023:00
32,96033,10022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 22:46 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Atos International: Atos Group completes announced divestment of its South American operations to Semantix

Press Release

Atos Group completes announced divestment of its South American operations to Semantix

Paris, France - April 30, 2026 - Atos Group, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces the completion of the sale of its South American operations to Semantix, a leading Brazil-based provider of data, analytics and artificial intelligence solutions, following the binding agreement signed on December 26, 2025.

The transaction marks a significant milestone in Atos Group's ongoing transformation plan, accelerating the simplification of its operating model and sharpening its strategic focus on core markets and high-value technological capabilities.

The divested perimeter includes the Group's operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay and Peru.

Following closing of the transaction, Nelson Campelo, formerly Head of Atos South America, becomes chief executive officer of Semantix. Leonardo Santos Poça D'Água, founder and CEO of Semantix, becomes executive chairman, focusing on long-term strategy, innovation and ecosystem development.

The transaction has been structured to ensure full continuity of service for clients and a seamless transition for employees.

***

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE listed on Euronext Paris.

Contacts

Investor Relations: investors@atos.net

Individual shareholders: +33 8 05 65 00 75

Media Relations: globalprteam@atos.net

Attachment

  • PR - Atos Group completes announced divestment of its South American operations to Semantix

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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