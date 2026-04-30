Franklin, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Dr. Christina Rahm, scientist, inventor, and Founder and Chief Science Officer of The ROOT Brands, has received a Gold Stevie Award in the 2026 American Business Awards for Building and Scaling Patent-Driven Manufacturing Infrastructure (Manufacturing)-recognizing her work transforming patented wellness science into manufacturable consumer products.

The recognition highlights Dr. Rahm's leadership in building the manufacturing systems behind The ROOT Brands' portfolio, produced through Strata Biotech Labs, a manufacturing operation designed to protect intellectual property, enforce quality standards, and enable scalable production.

At Strata Biotech Labs, Dr. Rahm architected vertically aligned manufacturing infrastructure where patents guide process, formulation science remains intact, and regulatory discipline is embedded into each stage of production.

Unlike conventional outsourced manufacturing models, Strata Biotech Labs was built to preserve proprietary formulations, reduce variability, and ensure repeatable outcomes-allowing The ROOT Brands to bring more than 20 products to market without compromising scientific intent.

"Manufacturing is where science either holds or breaks," said Dr. Christina Rahm. "Strata Biotech Labs exists so patents are not just protected on paper-but honored in practice. Every ROOT product produced there reflects an intentional system built to safeguard science, quality, and accountability."

Judges cited Dr. Rahm's ability to connect intellectual property, infrastructure, and finished consumer products as a defining strength-particularly in the wellness industry, where innovation and execution are often separated.

"Dr. Rahm didn't just formulate our products, she built the manufacturing backbone behind them," said Clayton Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of The ROOT Brands. "Strata Biotech Labs enables The ROOT Brands to scale patented wellness solutions with integrity. This recognition validates the systems that make our products possible."

The American Business Awards are the United States' premier business awards program, honoring organizations and leaders for excellence in innovation, leadership, and performance. Winners were selected by independent experts from thousands of nominations nationwide.

Awards will be presented on June 9, 2026, in New York City.

About The ROOT Brands

The ROOT Brands is a science-led, patent-driven wellness company advancing health at the cellular level. Led by CEO Clayton Thomas and Founder and Chief Science Officer Dr. Christina Rahm, The ROOT Brands develops proprietary consumer wellness products grounded in research, protected by intellectual property, and supported by disciplined, scalable manufacturing systems.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294713

Source: DRC Ventures