Cypher Metaverse Inc.: Cypher Announces Closing of Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("Cypher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement ("Private Placement"). The Company accepted subscriptions totaling 861,815 units at a price of $0.33 per unit, for gross proceeds of $284,399.

Each unit consists of one common share and one common share warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for a period of 2 years from the date of closing, at an exercise price of $0.45, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades for 10 consecutive trading days at $0.65 per common share.

The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units are subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes as the Company works to complete its previously announced acquisition of Noninvasix Inc.

The Company paid finder's fees to qualified finders of $19,847.82 and issued 60,145 broker warrants. The broker warrants are exercisable for 2 years and have an exercise price of $0.45, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades for 10 consecutive trading days at $0.65 per common share.

For further information please contact:

Cypher Metaverse Inc.

George Tsafalas - Director

Phone: Toll-Free 1 (778) 373-8578

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Cypher believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Cypher can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Cypher undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Cypher, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Cypher Metaverse Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/cypher-announces-closing-of-financing-1162971