Fort Lee, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) ("Pioneer" or the "Company"), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions, today announced that Nathan J. Mazurek, Chairman and CEO of Pioneer will be participating in 1x1 meetings at the D. Boral Capital Global Conference:

Event: D. Boral Capital Global Conference

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Location: The Plaza Hotel - New York, NY

If you are interested in requesting a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact your D. Boral Capital representative to schedule accordingly.

About Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, integration, service of distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets. To learn more about Pioneer, please visit its website at www.pioneerpowersolutions.com.

e-Boost is Pioneer's portfolio of smart, mobile EV charging solutions that is revolutionizing the industry with its speed, flexibility, and sustainability. Since its launch in November 2021, e-Boost has established itself as the market leader, delivering mobile, off-grid charging solutions with unparalleled lead times and an extensive range of platforms. Trusted by electric bus and truck manufacturers, fleet management companies, municipalities, and EV infrastructure providers, e-Boost is setting the standard for innovative, all-inclusive EV charging solutions. To learn more about Pioneer's e-Boost, please visit its website at www.pioneer-emobility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the Company's ability to successfully operate its business after the divestiture of its E-Bloc business, (ii) the Company's ability to successfully increase its revenue and profit in the future, (iii) general economic conditions and their effect on demand for electrical equipment, (iv) the effects of fluctuations in the Company's operating results, (v) the fact that many of the Company's competitors are better established and have significantly greater resources than the Company, (vi) the Company's dependence on two customers for a large portion of its business, (vii) the potential loss or departure of key personnel, (viii) unanticipated increases in raw material prices or disruptions in supply, (ix) the Company's ability to realize revenue reported in the Company's backlog, (x) future labor disputes, (xi) changes in government regulations, (xii) the liquidity and trading volume of the Company's common stock, (xiii) global events beyond our control, including war, public health crises, such as pandemics and epidemics, trade disputes, economic sanctions, trade wars and their collateral impacts and other international events, (xiv) risks associated with litigation and claims, which could impact our financial results and condition, and (xv) the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market.

More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, respectively. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295304

Source: D.Boral Capital