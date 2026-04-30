Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Jason Burt, Deputy Director of the Division of Enforcement (Specialized Units), will depart the agency on May 1, 2026, after more than 22 years of public service.



"Jason's exceptional leadership and judgment have been invaluable assets to the SEC throughout his distinguished career," said SEC Division of Enforcement Acting Director Sam Waldon. "I am grateful for his commitment to the agency's mission and his ability to lead the Division of Enforcement's most complex investigations and litigations. I deeply appreciate everything he has done to help the agency accomplish its mission and wish him the best in his future endeavors."



"Serving at the SEC for more than two decades has been an honor and a privilege," said Mr. Burt. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with so many people across every division and office at the Commission. I will forever be in awe of the exceptionally talented, highly-motivated staff of this agency, and indebted to each of them for shaping my career. I appreciate Chairman Paul Atkins, former Acting Chairman Mark Uyeda, Commissioner Peirce, and current and former directors of the Divisions of Enforcement and Examinations for giving me the opportunity to help advance the SEC's mission throughout the years."



In April 2025, Mr. Burt was appointed to serve as the Deputy Director for Specialized Units. In that role, he supervised enforcement investigations and litigations of the Asset Management, Complex Financial Instruments, Cyber and Emerging Technologies, Market Abuse, and Public Finance Abuse units. Mr. Burt also supervised the Office of the Whistleblower and the Commission's recently established Cross-Border Task Force.



Mr. Burt began his SEC career in Washington, D.C., as an attorney advisor in the Division of Examinations and then as an investigative attorney in the Division of Enforcement, where he investigated and litigated matters involving market structure, complex trading strategies, investment adviser fraud, and accounting disclosure and audit failures. He served as Regional Director of the Denver Regional Office from October 2022 through April 2025, supervising more than 125 investigative and trial attorneys, accountants, analysts, securities compliance examiners, and other staff while leading the examination and enforcement programs for Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. Prior to that role, he served as an Associate Director in the Division of Enforcement and as an Assistant Director supervising staff in the Asset Management and Market Abuse units.



Mr. Burt received the Chairman's Award for Excellence in 2010, the Analytical Methods award in 2015, the Chairman's Award for Serving the Interests of Main Street Investors in 2019, and the Scott W. Friestad award in 2024.



He received his bachelor's degree magna cum laude in business administration from James Madison University, and his juris doctorate with honors from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest