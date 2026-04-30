AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results

DUBAI, UAE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C, (the "Company") (Nasdaq: AHMA), a MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and tourism services provider based in the United Arab Emirates (the "UAE"), today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.
Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights
- Revenue increased by 9.1% to US$20.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$18.5 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
- MICE management solution services revenue increased by 38.8% to US$17.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$12.4 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
- Operating income increased by 23.2% to US$1.3 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$1.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
- Net income increased by 28.5% to US$1.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$1.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
Mr. Zhengang Tang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "2025 was a year of meaningful progress for our Company. We achieved full-year revenue of US$20.2 million, representing 9.1% year-over-year growth, driven by a 38.8% surge in MICE management solution services revenue to US$17.2 million, underscoring robust demand for cross-border corporate expansion and premium event management services in the UAE and broader international markets during 2025. These results reflect both the vitality of the global MICE sector and our team's consistent, strong execution. Looking ahead, we expect to extend our one-stop service ecosystem to new markets across Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and North America, deepen partnerships with various service providers, and drive high-quality, sustainable growth for all our stakeholders."
Ms. Li Zhang, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, added, "Our financial results of 2025 fiscal year demonstrate the effectiveness of our focus on operational discipline and scalable growth. Revenue grew 9.1% year over year to US$20.2 million, with operating income and net income increasing 23.2% and 28.5%, respectively. This performance reflects a structural shift in our revenue mix as MICE management solution services now account for approximately 85% of total revenue, underlining our evolution toward a high-value, enterprise-focused business model. We believe our financial foundation, combined with our expanding geographic reach and service capabilities, positions us well to create long-term value."
Full Year 2025 Financial Results
Revenue increased by 9.1% to approximately US$20.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$18.5 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of increased MICE management solution services.
MICE management solution services revenue increased by 38.8% to US$17.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$12.4 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to rising demand for cross-border corporate expansion.
Cost of revenues increased by 7.5% to approximately US$15.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$14.1 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to the increase of business scale.
Gross profit increased by 14.1% to approximately US$5.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$4.4 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Gross margin was 24.9%, compared with 23.8% for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
Selling and marketing expenses increased by 4.9% to approximately US$1.6 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$1.5 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, primarily attributable to rebates granted during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, aimed at maintaining customer relationships and expanding the market by encouraging existing customers to introduce new clients.
General and administrative expenses increased by 16.3% to approximately US$2.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$1.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by depreciation expense associated with audit fees and fixed assets newly acquired in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.
Operating income increased by 23.2% to US$1.3 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$1.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
Net income increased by 28.5% to approximately US$1.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$1.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the Company were US$0.04 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.
Cash Position and Cash Flow
As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of US$3.2 million, compared with US$1.3 million as of December 31, 2024.
Net cash provided by operating activities was US$0.5 million.
About AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C
As a UAE-based MICE and tourism services provider, the Company serves a global client base by delivering expert event management and seamless, one-stop travel solutions. Guided by an experienced management team and supported by partnerships across the tourism and hospitality industries in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, the Company executes large-scale events for clients from diverse sectors. Additionally, the Company manages bespoke travel experiences, providing a one-stop guided tour service that streamlines travel across the UAE and its neighboring countries, as well as to other global destinations.
For more information, please visit https://ir.ambitions.ae.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]
AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO., L.L.C
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts expressed in US dollars ("$") except for numbers of shares and par value)
As of
As of
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,868,138
986,768
Restricted cash
298,434
298,434
Accounts receivable, net
4,185,045
4,907,563
Prepayments and other current assets
2,622,836
1,893,288
Deferred offering costs
-
619,238
Amounts due from related parties
735,590
1,034,432
Total current assets
10,710,043
9,739,723
Non-current assets:
Equipment, net
1,639,271
138,263
Deferred tax assets
47,495
13,963
Right-of-use assets
127,398
98,852
Held-to-Maturity Investments
2,528,278
-
Total non-current assets
4,342,442
251,078
Total assets
15,052,485
9,990,801
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
839,502
2,875,953
Amounts due to related party
514,761
39,566
Advance from customers
663,369
303,673
Operating lease liabilities, current
110,970
84,826
Income tax payable
239,219
109,454
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
192,797
202,798
Total current liabilities
2,560,618
3,616,270
Total liabilities
2,560,618
3,616,270
AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO., L.L.C
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(Amounts expressed in US dollars ("$") except for numbers of shares and par value)
As of
As of
$
$
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary share, $0.0000001 par value; 399,966,500,000 Class A
1
1
Ordinary share, $0.0000001 par value; 100,033,500,000 Class B
2
2
Subscription receivable
(3)
(3)
Additional paid-in capital
4,975,868
81,688
Retained earnings
7,515,999
6,292,843
Total shareholders' equity
12,491,867
6,374,531
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
15,052,485
9,990,801
____________
* Giving retroactive effect to the 9,240,000 Class A Ordinary Shares and 18,760,000 Class B Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding following the share subdivision and share surrender on February 18, 2025, starting from the earliest period presented.
AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO., L.L.C
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts expressed in US dollars ("$") except for numbers of shares and par value)
For the Year Ended
2025
2024
$
$
Revenue
20,229,180
18,543,447
Cost of revenue
(15,200,653)
(14,137,109)
Gross profit
5,028,527
4,406,338
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
(1,552,533)
(1,479,606)
General and administrative
(2,184,916)
(1,879,314)
Total operating expenses
(3,737,449)
(3,358,920)
Operating income
1,291,078
1,047,418
Interest income /(expenses), net
39,400
(8,347)
Other income, net
9,769
7,285
Income before income taxes
1,340,247
1,046,356
Income tax expenses
(117,091)
(95,491)
Net income
1,223,156
950,865
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
Basic and diluted
0.04
0.03
Weighted average shares used in calculating net earnings per share
Class A and Class B ordinary shares - Basic and diluted*
28,335,548
28,000,000
____________
* Giving retroactive effect to the 9,240,000 Class A Ordinary Shares and 18,760,000 Class B Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding following the share subdivision and share surrender on February 18, 2025, starting from the earliest period presented.
AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO., L.L.C
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts expressed in US dollars ("$"))
For the Year
2025
2024
$
$
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
1,223,156
950,865
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation of equipment
97,773
42,410
Amortization of right-of-use assets
165,456
153,645
Allowance for credit loss
370,175
86,754
Disposal of property plant, equipment
1,507
-
Deferred tax expenses
(33,532)
(13,963)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
349,801
630,806
Amount due from related parties
298,842
188,339
Prepayment and other current assets
(727,005)
(215,492)
Accounts payable
(2,036,451)
(757,058)
Operating lease liabilities
(167,858)
(151,951)
Advance from customers
359,696
161,364
Amounts due to related party
475,195
7,520
Income tax payables
129,765
109,454
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(10,002)
(21,994)
Net cash provided by operating activities
496,518
1,170,699
Cash flows from investing activity:
Purchase of equipment
(1,600,288)
(45,211)
Payments for held-to-maturity investments
(2,528,278)
-
Net cash used in investing activity
(4,128,566)
(45,211)
Cash flows from financing activity:
Proceeds from issuance of share capital
6,028,243
-
Payments of Deferred offering costs
-
(619,238)
Payments of offering cost
(514,825)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
5,513,418
(619,238)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
1,881,370
506,250
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
1,285,202
778,952
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year
3,166,572
1,285,202
SOURCE AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C