abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) Announces Final Distribution Payment Details and an Update to Timing of Its Reorganization into abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX)

PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: FCO) (the "Fund") announced today that it paid on April 30, 2026, a distribution to all shareholders of record as of April 22, 2026 (ex-dividend date April 22, 2026). Please see important disclosure further below.

This distribution represents the Fund's final distribution prior to its reorganization into abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX), which was approved by shareholders at the special meeting held on April 13, 2026. The reorganization is expected to be completed after the close of trading on Friday, May 15, 2026, which will be the Fund's final day of trading, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Shareholders of the Fund as of the close of market on May 15, 2026 will receive newly issued common shares of FAX with an aggregate net asset value equal to the net asset value of their Fund shares. Such shareholders will be deemed shareholders of FAX as of the opening of market trading on Monday, May 18, 2026. Additional pricing and transaction details will be announced in due course and will be made available on FAX's website at AberdeenFAX.com.

Importantly, Fund shareholders who continue as shareholders of FAX following the reorganization will be eligible to receive FAX's monthly distribution for May 2026, subject to applicable record date and distribution details, which are expected to be announced in early May.

Important Disclosure Related to the Fund's April 30th Distribution

Under U.S. tax rules applicable to the Fund, the amount and character of distributable income for each fiscal year can be finally determined only as of the end of the Fund's fiscal year. However, under Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act") and related Rules, the Fund may be required to indicate to shareholders the estimated source of certain distributions to shareholders.

The following tables set forth the estimated amounts of the sources of the distributions for purposes of Section 19 of the 1940 Act and the rules adopted thereunder. The tables have been computed based on generally accepted accounting principles. The tables include estimated amounts and percentages for the current distribution paid this month as well as for the cumulative distributions paid relating to the fiscal year to date, from the following sources: net investment income; net realized short-term capital gains; net realized long-term capital gains; and return of capital. The estimated compositions of the distributions may vary because the estimated composition may be impacted by future income, expenses and realized gains and losses on securities and currencies. The Fund's estimated sources of the distributions paid this month and for its current fiscal year to date are as follows:

Estimated Amounts of Current Distribution per Share Fund Ticker CUSIP Distribution Amount Net Investment Income Net Realized Short-Term Gains** Net Realized Long-Term Gains Return of Capital FCO 003013109 $0.0700 $0.0140 20 % $0.0056 8 % - - $0.0504 72 %

Estimated Amounts of Fiscal Year to Date Cumulative Distributions per Share Fund Ticker CUSIP Distribution Amount Net Investment Income Net Realized Short-Term Gains** Net Realized Long-Term Gains Return of Capital FCO 003013109 $0.4200 $0.0840 20 % $0.0336 8 % - - $0.3024 72 %

Where the estimated amounts above show a portion of the distribution to be a "Return of Capital," it means that the Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all the money that you invested in a Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

As of April 21, 2026, after giving effect to this payment FCO estimates it has a net deficit of $14,016,000. A net deficit results when the Fund has net unrealized losses that are in excess of any net realized gains that have not yet been distributed.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2026 will be made after year-end. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to change based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the Fund's current distributions.

Circular 230 disclosure : To ensure compliance with requirements imposed by the U.S. Treasury, we inform you that any U.S. tax advice contained in this communication (including any attachments) is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of (i) avoiding penalties under the Internal Revenue Code or (ii) promoting, marketing or recommending to another party any transaction or matter addressed herein.

Important Information

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The value at which a closed-end fund stock trades on a stock exchange is a function of external market factors that are not under the control of the Fund's Board or Investment Advisor. Closed-end fund shares may therefore trade at a premium or a discount to net asset value at any given time. Shareholders should be aware that a fund trading at a premium to net asset value may not be sustainable, and a fund's discount to net asset value can widen as well as narrow. Shareholders of a fund trading at a premium who participate in that fund's dividend reinvestment plan should note the reinvestment of distributions may occur at a premium to net asset value.

About Aberdeen Investments

Aberdeen Investments Global is the trade name of Aberdeen's investments business, herein referred to as "Aberdeen Investments" or "Aberdeen". In the United States, Aberdeen Investments refers to the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

Aberdeen Investments is one of the world's largest asset management firms with extensive experience in managing closed-end funds dating back to the 1980s. As of December 31, 2025, Aberdeen Investments had approximately $525 billion in assets under management.

SOURCE Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc.