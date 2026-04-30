Nutex Health, Inc.: Nutex Health Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

HOUSTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Nutex Health is a physician-led, healthcare services and operations company with 27 hospital facilities in 12 states (hospital division), and a primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician network.

Financial highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2026:

Total revenue increased 2.2% to $216.5 million compared to $211.8 million for the same period in 2025, driven by 1.8% growth in hospital division revenue to $207.6 million from $203.9 million, while revenue at same hospitals, which are hospitals that were opened by December 31, 2024, increased 0.2%.

Net income attributable to Nutex Health increased to $46.8 million, or diluted EPS of $6.52, compared to $21.2 million, or diluted EPS of $3.33, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health was $68.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health was $57.6 million, compared to $51.5 million and $72.8 million, respectively, for the months ended March 31, 2025.

Total visits at the Hospital Division increased 3.1% year over year to 49,742, while visits at same hospitals increased 0.6%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $75.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 as compared to $51.0 million for the same period in 2025; and as of March 31, 2026, the Company had long-term debt, net of $24.3 million, down from $29.2 million as of December 31, 2025.

Note: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial metrics. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included below in this earnings release.

Within the hospital division, revenue from same hospitals increased 0.2% compared to the first quarter 2025, while a meaningful portion of total hospital revenue continued to be supported by higher acuity claims and favorable outcomes in the Independent Dispute Resolution ("IDR") process. The Company has submitted between 50-60% of its claims through IDR; when an award determination is made, Nutex Health currently prevails in over 85% of those determinations and collects, on average, over 80% of the award amounts, with arbitration costs approximating 35% of arbitration-related revenue. Total stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $(3.9) million, compared to $27.6 million for the same period in 2025. Net income attributable to Nutex Health increased 120.6% in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the same period in 2025, underscoring strong operating cash generation and execution of its planned growth strategy.

"The 2026 year has started out strong producing solid revenue of $216.5 million, net income attributable to Nutex of $46.8 million, diluted EPS of $6.52 per share and $75.5 million of operating cash flow in the quarter. Our balance sheet remains very strong with a record high cash balance of $207.3 million. We are well positioned for our planned growth of three new hospital openings later this year," stated Jon Bates, Chief Financial Officer of Nutex Health.

"2026 is off to a solid start as we are pleased to share our first set of 2026 financial results. Operationally, we continue to make significant progress in strengthening internal processes and targeted investments designed to drive both patient volumes and inpatient admissions," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

Dr. Vo continues: "We remain on track to target a sustainable development pace of three to five hospitals annually. Importantly, our Board of Directors has approved Nutex Health to begin selective self-development of new facilities through our real estate division starting in 2026, evaluated on a case-by-case basis. This strategic investment underscores our confidence in the long-term growth opportunities and ensures that our hospital development pipeline remains strong and durable."

For more details on the Company's financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov.

Conference Call on First Quarter 2026 Results

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 1, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. CT to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2026.

Participant Listening: 1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784

Participant Link: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13746493&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

To access the call, please dial in approximately five minutes before start time. Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording on the Company's website.

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 207,347

$ 185,574 Restricted cash

3,292

297 Accounts receivable

339,560

319,440 Accounts receivable - related parties

6,339

5,978 Inventories

4,679

2,866 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

18,432

24,656 Total current assets

579,649

538,811 Property and equipment, net (accumulated depreciation of 33,598 and 31,696 as of

March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)

94,927

94,581 Operating lease right-of-use assets

26,554

26,955 Financing lease right-of-use assets

220,696

222,367 Intangible assets, net

20,905

21,230 Goodwill, net

13,919

13,919 Other assets

668

662 Total assets

$ 957,318

$ 918,525









Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 46,452

$ 45,863 Accounts payable - related parties

3,920

3,104 Lines of credit

146

740 Current portion of long-term debt

16,728

13,336 Operating lease liabilities, current portion

2,176

2,152 Financing lease liabilities, current portion

7,364

7,077 Accrued arbitration expenses

56,833

49,743 Accrued income tax expense

15,594

867 Accrued stock-based compensation

2,723

8,256 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

32,500

26,773 Total current liabilities

184,436

157,911 Long-term debt, net

24,261

29,174 Non-current operating lease liabilities, net

29,633

30,037 Non-current financing lease liabilities, net

268,778

268,877 Deferred tax liabilities

8,157

9,089 Total liabilities

515,265

495,088









Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)

















Equity:







Common stock, $0.001 par value; 950,000,000 shares authorized; 6,951,622 and 7,086,670

shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

7

7 Additional paid-in capital

585,666

615,627 Accumulated deficit

(239,380)

(286,187) Nutex Health Inc. equity

346,293

329,447 Noncontrolling interests

95,760

93,990 Total equity

442,053

423,437 Total liabilities and equity

$ 957,318

$ 918,525

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three months ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts)

2026

2025 Revenue:







Hospital division

$ 207,570

$ 203,947 Population health management division

8,915

7,842 Total revenue

216,485

211,789









Operating costs and expenses:







Payroll

41,439

34,860 Contract services

60,532

38,655 Medical supplies

4,009

3,801 Depreciation and amortization

5,492

5,092 Other

13,283

11,043 Total operating costs and expenses

124,755

93,451









Gross profit

91,730

118,338









Corporate and other costs:







Stock-based compensation

(3,915)

27,642 General and administrative expenses

14,380

10,035 Total corporate and other costs

10,465

37,677









Operating income

81,265

80,661









Interest expense, net

4,682

6,120 Other expense

23

3,325 Income before taxes

76,560

71,216









Income tax expense

13,797

20,410









Net income

62,763

50,806









Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

15,956

29,589









Net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$ 46,807

$ 21,217









Earnings per common share:







Basic

$ 6.70

$ 3.74 Diluted

$ 6.52

$ 3.33

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands)

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 62,763

$ 50,806 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

5,492

5,092 Stock-based compensation expense

(3,915)

27,642 Changes to deferred taxes

(932)

(2,500) Debt accretion expense

33

253 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







(Increase)/Decrease in Accounts receivable

(20,120)

(62,633) (Increase)/Decrease in Accounts receivable - related party

(361)

(656) (Increase)/Decrease in Inventories

(1,813)

(268) (Increase)/Decrease in Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,218

(1,378) (Increase)/Decrease in Operating right-of-use assets

401

406 Increase/(Decrease) in Accounts payable

289

10,222 Increase/(Decrease) in Accounts payable - related party

816

1,334 Increase/(Decrease) in Operating lease liabilities

(380)

(245) Increase/(Decrease) in Accrued arbitration expenses

7,090

4,061 Increase/(Decrease) in Accrued income tax expense

14,727

19,598 Increase/(Decrease) in Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

5,210

(769) Net cash provided by operating activities

75,518

50,965









Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisitions of property and equipment

(1,201)

(64) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,201)

(64)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from lines of credit

-

3,864 Proceeds from notes payable

-

157 Repayments of lines of credit

(594)

(292) Repayments of notes payable

(1,554)

(1,810) Repayments of finance leases

(1,553)

(1,367) Cash related to stock repurchases and retirements

(31,730)

- Members' contributions

1,239

- Members' distributions

(15,357)

(7,364) Net cash used in financing activities

(49,549)

(6,812) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

24,768

44,089









Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period

185,574

40,640 Restricted cash - beginning of period

297

- Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

185,871

40,640









Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

207,347

84,729 Restricted cash - end of period

3,292

- Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 210,639

$ 84,729

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as supplemental non-GAAP financial measures by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because these measures allow us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance.

We define EBITDA as net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Interest expense includes interest on lease liabilities, which is a component of total finance lease cost.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for stock-based compensation, certain defined items of expense and any acquisition-related costs and impairments. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is included below.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, we have updated our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA to separately disclose finance lease payments related to leases under ASC 842. We believe this update provides greater transparency into our operating performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to serve as alternatives to U.S. GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Reconciliation of net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA:





Net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc. $ 46,807

$ 21,217 Depreciation and amortization 5,492

5,092 Interest expense, net 4,682

6,120 Income tax expense 13,797

20,410 Allocation to noncontrolling interests (2,473)

(1,297) EBITDA 68,305

51,542 Stock-based compensation (3,915)

27,642 Finance lease payments (6,826)

(6,363) Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,564

$ 72,821

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 27 hospital facilities in 12 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations. Through our Management Services Organization, we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result" "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory and litigation uncertainty under the No Surprises Act, lawsuits filed by health insurance providers against our third party provider in the arbitration process, sales of a substantial amount of our Common Stock by our stockholders, our obligation to issue additional shares of our common stock to former doctor owners of under construction hospitals, manipulative short seller reports, the impact of litigation and disputes, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, economic conditions, dependence on management, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

SOURCE Nutex Health, Inc.