Pinetree Capital Ltd.: Pinetree Capital Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2026

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) ("Pinetree" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. All financial information provided in this press release is unaudited and all figures are in $'000 except per share amounts and shares outstanding.

Unaudited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026

The following information should be read in conjunction with our annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and our annual Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Selected Financial Information

As at March 31, 2026 As at December 31, 2025 Total assets $ 70,509 $ 89,394 Total liabilities 1,925 1,808 Book Value 68,584 87,586 Shares outstanding 9,387,000 9,387,000 Book Value per share (BVPS) $ 7.31 $ 9.33

Shares

Outstanding Equity

$000's Book Value per share (BVPS)1

$ Quarterly Expenses

$000's Expenses as a percentage of BV1

% Mar-31-26 9,387,000 68,584 7.31 526 0.8 Dec-31-25 9,387,000 87,586 9.33 347 0.4 Sep-30-25 9,387,000 88,674 9.45 497 0.5 Jun-30-25 9,387,000 86,691 9.24 367 0.4 Mar-31-25 9,387,000 88,375 9.41 429 0.5 Dec-31-24 9,387,000 77,699 8.28 423 0.5 Sep-30-24 9,387,000 60,339 6.43 178 0.3 Jun-30-24 9,387,000 55,515 5.91 159 0.3

1 Refer to "Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures"

Shares Outstanding and Equity amounts are as at the Quarter End date. Expense amounts are for the Three months ending the Quarter End date

As at March 31, 2026, Pinetree's equity was $68,584 which compares to $87,586 as at December 31, 2025. This resulted in Pinetree's BVPS decreasing from $9.33 as at December 31, 2025 to $7.31 as at March 31, 2026. The change represents an decrease of $2.02 or 22%. Since the end of the quarter, one of the Company's largest investments has received a takeover offer at a significant premium which has resulted in a meaningful increase in BVPS as of the date of this report.

Expenses for the twelve months ended March 31, 2026 were $1,737 which corresponds to 2.5% of book value as at March 31, 2025. This compares to expenses of $1,189 for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025 which corresponds to 1.3% of book value as at March 31, 2025. Included in expenses are foreign exchange fluctuations resulting from cash balances held in currencies other than Canadian dollars.

Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net investment gains (losses) $ (19,400 ) $ 11,068 Other income 924 41 Total expenses (526 ) (429 ) Income tax expense - (4 ) Income (loss) for the period (19,002 ) 10,676 Earnings (loss) per share - basic & fully diluted (2.02 ) 1.14

The net investment losses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $19,400 (three months ended March 31, 2025 - gains of $11,068) as a result of net realized losses on investments and the net change in unrealized gains and losses.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, other income totaled $924 as compared to other income of $41 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Other income is comprised of dividend and interest income of $923 and $1, respectively (three months ended March 31, 2025 - dividend and interest income of $26 and $15, respectively).

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Pinetree or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Pinetree assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures, Non-GAAP Measures

BVPS (book value per share) is a non-IFRS (international financial reporting standards) measure calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term BVPS does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable IFRS measure presented in Pinetree's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-IFRS financial measure. The Company has calculated BVPS consistently for many years and believes that BVPS can provide information useful to its shareholders in understanding its performance and may assist in the evaluation of its business relative to that of its peers.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment and merchant banking company focused on the technology sector. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "PNP".

For further information:

John Bouffard

Chief Financial Officer

416-941-9600 x 200

jbouffard@pinetreecapital.com

SOURCE: Pinetree Capital Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pinetree-capital-announces-unaudited-financial-results-for-the-perio-1163031