Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) ("Adyton" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its financial statements for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Successful C$20 million financing:

The Company completed a non-brokered/brokered financing for gross proceeds of C$20 million, strengthening its balance sheet and providing sufficient capital to advance exploration activities predominantly focused on the Feni project while the continued advancement of the Fergusson projects are funded through the East Vision International Holdings ("EVIH") JV earn-in structure.

Fiscal discipline and strong year-end cash position:

The Company maintained a disciplined approach to capital allocation throughout the year, ensuring efficient deployment of funds across exploration programs. As a result, the Company ended the year with a combined cash and cash equivalents and other financial assets (Term Deposits) of C$18.3 million at December 31, 2025 (2024: C$6.9 million), providing a solid foundation for planned activities in the upcoming period.

Appointment of Michael Gray to the Board of Directors:

The Company strengthened its Board with the appointment of Michael Gray, Co-Founder of Agentis Capital. Michael brings extensive experience in technical, corporate and capital markets experience. His expertise will play a key role in advancing the Company's strategic growth and development objectives.

Commencement of drilling at Feni:

The Company successfully commenced its inaugural drill program at the Feni Gold-Copper Project, marking a significant milestone in advancing the asset beyond the Kabang resource footprint. The primary objective is to demonstrate that the scale and continuity and the structural controls of the Feni system support expansion of the resource that underpin feasible and economic mining scenarios.

Successful 8,000 metre drilling program at Fergusson Island Projects:

The Company, through its strategic partner, EVIH, completed approximately 8,000 metres of drilling across the Fergusson Island projects, including Wapolu and Gameta. The program was executed on time and within budget, targeting resource expansion and conversion, with results supporting continued confidence to advance the projects into development.

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Wapolu:

On January 13, 2026, the Company reported an updated NI 43 101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its Wapolu gold project on Fergusson Island, Papua New Guinea (PNG). The updated MRE is comprised of 1.0 million tonnes grading 1.00 g/t Au for an indicated resource of 33 koz Au and 12.7 million tonnes grading 0.97 g/t Au for an inferred resource of 393 koz Au. The restart of the Wapolu gold project is an important pillar to Adyton's strategy to achieve near term production and cash flow. The proposed initial Wapolu operation would be a shallow open pit ~300kt ROM operation with a simple crush, grind, float flow sheet to produce and market a gold rich concentrate.

Strong community support across all projects:

The Company continued to foster positive relationships with local communities and stakeholders across both Feni Island and Fergusson projects. Ongoing engagement initiatives and responsible operating practices have contributed to strong community support, which remains critical to the successful advancement of exploration activities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on advancing gold and copper projects in world-class mineral jurisdictions. The Company holds a portfolio of highly prospective assets in Papua New Guinea where it is actively working to expand its existing gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and build on recent high-grade gold and copper drill results at its 100% owned Feni Island project.

Adyton's projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, on accessible island settings that host several globally significant deposits including the Lihir gold mine and Panguna copper-gold mine on Bougainville Island, both in close proximity to Feni, highlighting the district-scale potential of the Company's land package.

Feni Island Au-Cu project

The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

Fergusson Island Au project

The Fergusson Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 5.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.28 g/t Au for contained gold of 206,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 23.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.99 g/t Au for contained gold of 733,000 ounces, both inferred and indicated resources used a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade.

See the technical report dated October 14, 2021, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay Province, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

See the technical report dated January 7, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Wapolu Gold Project" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com





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Forward looking statements





This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward- looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward looking statements in this news release include plans pertaining to the drill program, the intention to prepare additional technical studies, the timing of the drill program, uses of the recent drone survey data, the timing of updating key findings, the preparation of resource estimates, and the deeper exploration of high-grade gold and copper feeder systems. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the projects in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of the Fergusson Island Project and the Feni Island Project; the ability to effectively complete the drilling program; and Adyton's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Adyton's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of managements considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Adyton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and under reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Adyton. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements are the following: impacts arising from the global disruption, changes in general macroeconomic conditions; reliance on key personnel; reliance on Zenex Drilling; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Adyton Resources Corporation