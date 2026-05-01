DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Final Results For Year Ended 31 December 2025

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: Final Results For Year Ended 31 December 2025 30-Apr-2026 / 22:39 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Final Results For Year Ended 31 December 2025 The information set out below is extracted from the Company's Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025, which will shortly be published on the Company's website. A copy will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism where it will be available for inspection. Cross-references in the extracted information below refer to pages and sections in the Company's Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025. 2025 HIGHLIGHTS Group Results 2025 versus 2024 . Group Operating Loss for the year GBP(0.6)m vs GBP(0.5)m . Group Loss before taxation for the year GBP(0.7)m vs GBP(0.5)m . Group Earnings Per Share (basic and diluted)*^1 GBP(0.00) vs GBP(0.00) . Book value per share*^2 GBP0.02 vs GBP0.02 . Net Cash GBP0.4m vs GBP0.9m *^1 based on weighted average number of shares in issue of 157,041,665 (2024: 157,041,665) *^2 based on actual number of shares in issue as at 31 December 2025 of 157,041,665 (2024: 157,041,665)

2025 HIGHLIGHTS

-- Appointment of Canaccord Genuity as Sponsor and Lead Book Runner to the Trasna RTO announced 28 April2026

-- 2025 also marked a major shift in id4 strategy which is now focused on collaborative sales with a majorconsulting company with over 90,000 consultants and 50,000 clients Worldwide, and systems integrators such asAzilen and and Zigram and Pension Platform provider Opsio.

-- Id4 order inquiry, as at the time of writing, has now surpassed GBP750K which bodes well for the future.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

2025 was clearly a year of multiple changes, which included the announcement of the RTO with Trasna, and the repositioning of id4.

The search for a suitable RTO candidate is never easy but when eventually one finds one, as I believe we have with Trasna, there is an enormous sense of satisfaction. Now the real work begins to successfully complete the transaction.

I would like to also emphasise the turnaround underway at id4. The Board and I have never doubted the merits of the software developed by the id4 Team, frustratingly, however, they were initially unsuccessful at converting that promise into meaningful sales but with order inquiries in excess of GBP750K through Q1 2026 the Company is experiencing its Phoenix rebirth…let's hope that they can now turn the inquiries into sales!

Anemoi's journey since going public has been nothing short of bumpy. The Anemoi, the Greek Gods of Wind, was originally formed with the idea of identifying a renewable power business, which it successfully did. Agreement was reached to acquire Europe's largest onshore wind Farm project in Ukraine. Unfortunately, the 450 MW project happened to be in the Crimea and was subsequently (forcibly!) acquired by the invading Russian army. As a result of the Ukraine war and the loss of the target asset, the Board undertook the acquisition of id4, which is how we got to where we are today. Ss stated, a bumpy ride but one that now has a real chance of success thanks to the improving outlook at id4 and the proposed RTO transaction with Trasna.

The Board and I are grateful for the commitment of the Company's Management and Staff and to shareholder's who now have a real chance to benefit from the Board's perseverance with id4 and the announced Trasna RTO.

Duncan Soukup

Chairman

30 April 2026

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors present their report and the audited financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2025.

BUSINESS REVIEW AND PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

Anemoi International Ltd (the "Company") is a British Virgin Island ("BVI") International business company ("IBC"), incorporated and registered in the BVI on 6 May 2020.

Id4 AG was formed as part of the merger of the former id4 AG ("id4") with and into its parent, Apeiron Holdings AG on 14 September 2021. Id4 was incorporated and registered in the Canton of Lucerne in Switzerland in April 2019 whilst Apeiron Holdings AG was incorporated and registered in December 2018. Following the merger, Apeiron Holdings AG was renamed id4 AG.

Anemoi is the holding company of wholly owned subsidiary id4, an award-winning software company for the financial services industry.

id4 is a Swiss RegTech company that provides digital solutions to small and medium-size Financial Institutions (FIs) to support their digital transformation and their regulatory compliance requirements in Anti Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC) and tax regulations. id4 is a SaaS company specialized in the provision of digital CLM solutions for financial and nonfinancial institutions. id4's solutions help institutions to onboard clients digitally in an increasingly complex regulatory environment, whilst aiming to deliver a client user-friendly experience. id4's software is intended for use by small and medium sized regulated financial intermediaries, such as brokers, IFAs, independent asset managers, private banks, business process outsourcers, insurance companies, law firms and trust companies.

DIRECTORS AND DIRECTORS' INTERESTS

The Directors of the Company who held office during the year and to date, including details of their interest in the share capital of the Company, are as follows:

Name Date Appointed Date Resigned Shares held Executive Director C Duncan Soukup 6 May 2020 8,325,142 R Emanuel 4 July 2025 26 January 2026 - Non-Executive Directors Luca Tomasi 5 July 2021 - Kenneth Morgan 24 May 2022 - T Donell 21 October 2022 -

Company Secretary Charles Duncan Soukup

Registered Agent Folio Trust Limited, Folio Chambers, PO Box 800,Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands

Registered Office Folio Chambers, PO Box 800, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands

Auditor RPG Crouch Chapman LLP, 40 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0BT

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDINGS As of 31 December 2025, the Company had been advised of the following substantial shareholders Holding % Thalassa Holdings 64,029,472 40.77% Lars Kling 20,000,000 12.74% Hargreaves Lansdown 9,072,189 5.78% Duncan Soukup 8,325,142 5.30% THAL Discretionary Trust* 6,156,033 3.92% Sébastien Lalande 5,339,417 3.40% Emmanuel Nay 5,339,417 3.40% Interactive Investor 5,274,452 3.36% Other 33,505,543 30.47% Total number of shares in issue 157,041,665 100%

* C.Duncan Soukup is a trustee of THAL Discretionary Trust

SHARE BUY-BACK

There were no share buy backs during the year ended 31 December 2025, nor for the year ended 31 December 2024.

DONATIONS

The Company made no political donations during the year ended 31 December 2025 (2024: nil).

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Details of all related party transactions are set out in note 18 to the financial statements.

OPERATIONAL RISKS

The directors recognise that commercial activities invariably involve an element of risk. A number of the risks to which the business is exposed, such as the condition of the UK and Swiss domestic economies in relation to asset management and investment in systems, are beyond the Company's influence. However, such risk areas are monitored and appropriate mitigating action, such as reviewing the substance and timing of the Company's operational plans, is taken wherever practicable in response to significant changes. The directors consider the risk areas the Company is exposed to in the light of prevailing economic conditions and the risk areas set out in this section are subject to review.

In relation to asset management, the Company's approach to risk reflects the Company's granular business model and position in the market and involves the expertise of its directors, management and third-party advisers. Operational progress and key investment and disposal decisions are considered in regular management team meetings as well as being subject to informal peer review.

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