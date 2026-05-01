Anemoi International Ltd: Final Results For Year Ended 31 December 2025 -2

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Final Results For Year Ended 31 December 2025

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: Final Results For Year Ended 31 December 2025 30-Apr-2026 / 22:39 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Final Results For Year Ended 31 December 2025 The information set out below is extracted from the Company's Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025, which will shortly be published on the Company's website. A copy will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism where it will be available for inspection. Cross-references in the extracted information below refer to pages and sections in the Company's Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025. 2025 HIGHLIGHTS Group Results 2025 versus 2024 . Group Operating Loss for the year GBP(0.6)m vs GBP(0.5)m . Group Loss before taxation for the year GBP(0.7)m vs GBP(0.5)m . Group Earnings Per Share (basic and diluted)*^1 GBP(0.00) vs GBP(0.00) . Book value per share*^2 GBP0.02 vs GBP0.02 . Net Cash GBP0.4m vs GBP0.9m *^1 based on weighted average number of shares in issue of 157,041,665 (2024: 157,041,665) *^2 based on actual number of shares in issue as at 31 December 2025 of 157,041,665 (2024: 157,041,665)

2025 HIGHLIGHTS

-- Appointment of Canaccord Genuity as Sponsor and Lead Book Runner to the Trasna RTO announced 28 April2026

-- 2025 also marked a major shift in id4 strategy which is now focused on collaborative sales with a majorconsulting company with over 90,000 consultants and 50,000 clients Worldwide, and systems integrators such asAzilen and and Zigram and Pension Platform provider Opsio.

-- Id4 order inquiry, as at the time of writing, has now surpassed GBP750K which bodes well for the future.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

2025 was clearly a year of multiple changes, which included the announcement of the RTO with Trasna, and the repositioning of id4.

The search for a suitable RTO candidate is never easy but when eventually one finds one, as I believe we have with Trasna, there is an enormous sense of satisfaction. Now the real work begins to successfully complete the transaction.

I would like to also emphasise the turnaround underway at id4. The Board and I have never doubted the merits of the software developed by the id4 Team, frustratingly, however, they were initially unsuccessful at converting that promise into meaningful sales but with order inquiries in excess of GBP750K through Q1 2026 the Company is experiencing its Phoenix rebirth…let's hope that they can now turn the inquiries into sales!

Anemoi's journey since going public has been nothing short of bumpy. The Anemoi, the Greek Gods of Wind, was originally formed with the idea of identifying a renewable power business, which it successfully did. Agreement was reached to acquire Europe's largest onshore wind Farm project in Ukraine. Unfortunately, the 450 MW project happened to be in the Crimea and was subsequently (forcibly!) acquired by the invading Russian army. As a result of the Ukraine war and the loss of the target asset, the Board undertook the acquisition of id4, which is how we got to where we are today. Ss stated, a bumpy ride but one that now has a real chance of success thanks to the improving outlook at id4 and the proposed RTO transaction with Trasna.

The Board and I are grateful for the commitment of the Company's Management and Staff and to shareholder's who now have a real chance to benefit from the Board's perseverance with id4 and the announced Trasna RTO.

Duncan Soukup

Chairman

30 April 2026

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors present their report and the audited financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2025.

BUSINESS REVIEW AND PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

Anemoi International Ltd (the "Company") is a British Virgin Island ("BVI") International business company ("IBC"), incorporated and registered in the BVI on 6 May 2020.

Id4 AG was formed as part of the merger of the former id4 AG ("id4") with and into its parent, Apeiron Holdings AG on 14 September 2021. Id4 was incorporated and registered in the Canton of Lucerne in Switzerland in April 2019 whilst Apeiron Holdings AG was incorporated and registered in December 2018. Following the merger, Apeiron Holdings AG was renamed id4 AG.

Anemoi is the holding company of wholly owned subsidiary id4, an award-winning software company for the financial services industry.

id4 is a Swiss RegTech company that provides digital solutions to small and medium-size Financial Institutions (FIs) to support their digital transformation and their regulatory compliance requirements in Anti Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC) and tax regulations. id4 is a SaaS company specialized in the provision of digital CLM solutions for financial and nonfinancial institutions. id4's solutions help institutions to onboard clients digitally in an increasingly complex regulatory environment, whilst aiming to deliver a client user-friendly experience. id4's software is intended for use by small and medium sized regulated financial intermediaries, such as brokers, IFAs, independent asset managers, private banks, business process outsourcers, insurance companies, law firms and trust companies.

DIRECTORS AND DIRECTORS' INTERESTS

The Directors of the Company who held office during the year and to date, including details of their interest in the share capital of the Company, are as follows:

Name Date Appointed Date Resigned Shares held Executive Director C Duncan Soukup 6 May 2020 8,325,142 R Emanuel 4 July 2025 26 January 2026 - Non-Executive Directors Luca Tomasi 5 July 2021 - Kenneth Morgan 24 May 2022 - T Donell 21 October 2022 -

Company Secretary Charles Duncan Soukup

Registered Agent Folio Trust Limited, Folio Chambers, PO Box 800,Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands

Registered Office Folio Chambers, PO Box 800, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands

Auditor RPG Crouch Chapman LLP, 40 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0BT

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDINGS As of 31 December 2025, the Company had been advised of the following substantial shareholders Holding % Thalassa Holdings 64,029,472 40.77% Lars Kling 20,000,000 12.74% Hargreaves Lansdown 9,072,189 5.78% Duncan Soukup 8,325,142 5.30% THAL Discretionary Trust* 6,156,033 3.92% Sébastien Lalande 5,339,417 3.40% Emmanuel Nay 5,339,417 3.40% Interactive Investor 5,274,452 3.36% Other 33,505,543 30.47% Total number of shares in issue 157,041,665 100%

* C.Duncan Soukup is a trustee of THAL Discretionary Trust

SHARE BUY-BACK

There were no share buy backs during the year ended 31 December 2025, nor for the year ended 31 December 2024.

DONATIONS

The Company made no political donations during the year ended 31 December 2025 (2024: nil).

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Details of all related party transactions are set out in note 18 to the financial statements.

OPERATIONAL RISKS

The directors recognise that commercial activities invariably involve an element of risk. A number of the risks to which the business is exposed, such as the condition of the UK and Swiss domestic economies in relation to asset management and investment in systems, are beyond the Company's influence. However, such risk areas are monitored and appropriate mitigating action, such as reviewing the substance and timing of the Company's operational plans, is taken wherever practicable in response to significant changes. The directors consider the risk areas the Company is exposed to in the light of prevailing economic conditions and the risk areas set out in this section are subject to review.

In relation to asset management, the Company's approach to risk reflects the Company's granular business model and position in the market and involves the expertise of its directors, management and third-party advisers. Operational progress and key investment and disposal decisions are considered in regular management team meetings as well as being subject to informal peer review.

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DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Final Results For Year Ended 31 December 2025 -2-

Higher level risks and financial exposures are subject to constant monitoring. Major investment and disposal decisions are subject to review by the directors in accordance with a protocol set by the Board.

The Company is dependent upon the Directors, and in particular, Mr C. Duncan Soukup, who serves as the Chairman, to identify potential acquisition opportunities and to execute any acquisition. The unexpected loss of the services of Mr Soukup or the other Directors could have a material adverse effect on the Company's ability to identify potential acquisition opportunities and to execute an acquisition.

The Company may invest in or acquire unquoted companies, joint ventures or projects which, amongst other things, may be leveraged, have limited operating histories, have limited financial resources or may require additional capital.

FINANCIAL RISKS

Details of the financial instrument risks and strategy of the Company are set out in note 19.

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

A summary of the key risks and mitigation strategies is below:

Rank Risk Mitigation Portfolio Diversification: Our investment strategy emphasizes diversification across sectors, asset classes, and geographies Recent geopolitical tensions and shifts in trade policy, particularly between major economies, have increased uncertainty around global trade flows. Changes in trade Engagement with Portfolio Companies: policies, including the imposition of tariffs or trade Where applicable, we engage with the restrictions between major economies, can influence market management of key portfolio companies to 1. volatility, affect corporate earnings, and shift global capital assess their exposure to tariffs and flows. These developments may lead to reduced investment their mitigation plans returns or increased risk across certain asset classes or geographies. Also, capital markets activity and raising new money are affected. Dynamic Asset Allocation: Retain the flexibility to adjust exposures in response to material trade-related risks, including reweighting positions in sectors or regions disproportionately affected by tariff changes. Insufficient cash resources to meet liabilities, continue as a Short term and annual business plans are 2. going concern and finance key projects. prepared and are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Regular review of both the Board's and Loss of key management/staff resulting in failure to identify key management's abilities. Review of 3. and secure potential investment opportunities and meet salaries and benefits including long term contractual requirements. incentives and ongoing communication with key individuals. Failure to maintain strong and effective relations with key The Board and senior management seek to 4. stakeholders in investments resulting in loss of contracts or establish and maintain an open and value. transparent dialogue with key stakeholders. Key management are professionally Failure to comply with law and regulations in the jurisdictions qualified. In addition, the Company 5. in which we operate. appoints relevant professional advisers (legal, tax, accounting etc) in the jurisdictions in which we operate. The Group is currently poised to take advantage of disruption to the global economy with a low-cost base and Significant changes in the political environment, including the flexibility to scale up as and when the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, Gaza and rising tensions economy recovers. 6. again in the Middle East, results in loss of resources/market and/or business failure / volatility in international tariffs, International trade and the war in Iran. Increased focus on compliance within the financial investment world will benefit the company long term.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The Directors have elected to prepare the financial statements for the Company in accordance with UK Adopted International Accounting Standards ("IFRS").

The Directors are responsible for keeping proper accounting records which disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company, for safeguarding the assets and for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

International Accounting Standard 1 requires that financial statements present fairly for each financial period the Company's financial position, financial performance and cash flows. This requires the faithful representation of the effects of transactions, other events and conditions in accordance with the definitions and recognition criteria for assets, liabilities, income and expenses set out in the International Accounting Standards Board's 'Framework for the preparation and presentation of financial statements'. In virtually all circumstances, a fair presentation will be achieved by compliance with all applicable International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union. A fair presentation also requires the Directors to:

-- select and apply appropriate accounting policies;

-- present information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information;

-- provide additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements in UK adopted IFRSs isinsufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the entity's financial position and financial performance; and

-- prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business.

All of the current Directors have taken all the steps that they ought to have taken to make themselves aware of any information needed by the Company's auditors for the purposes of their audit and to establish that the auditors are aware of that information. The Directors are not aware of any relevant audit information of which the auditors are unaware.

The financial statements are published on the Group's website. The maintenance and integrity of the Group's website is the responsibility of the Directors. The Directors' responsibility also extends to the ongoing integrity of the financial statements contained therein.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

-- The financial statements, prepared in accordance with the Relevant Financial Reporting Framework, give atrue and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and theundertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole;

-- The strategic report/directors report includes a fair review of the development and performance of thebusiness and the position of the Company, and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole,together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face; and

-- The Annual Report and financial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable andprovide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group's position and performance, business modeland strategy.

AGM

The Annual General Meeting will be notified in due course.

AUDITORS

A resolution to confirm the appointment of RPG Crouch Chapman as the Company's auditors will be submitted to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

Approved by the Board and signed on its behalf by

C.Duncan Soukup

Chairman

30 April 2026

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

Anemoi International Ltd ("Anemoi" or the "Company") is a company registered on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

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