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ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 00:50 Uhr
124 Leser
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Suncoast Skin Solutions Founder Dr. Christopher Ewanowski to Lead Free Skin Cancer Screenings with BayCare on Melanoma Monday

Following a recent FSDPA speaking engagement, the Tampa-area dermatologist continues a spring schedule of community health initiatives and dermatology education across Florida.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Suncoast Skin Solutions and BayCare Health System will offer free skin cancer screenings at four Tampa Bay hospitals on May 4 in recognition of Melanoma Monday. The screenings are led by Suncoast Skin Solutions founder Dr. Christopher Ewanowski.

The announcement follows Dr. Ewanowski's April 9 session at the Florida Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (FSDPA), where he taught on clinical and surgical techniques grounded in Mohs surgery and medical dermatology. The Florida dermatology group operates 30+ locations statewide.

Teaching the Next Generation of Dermatology Providers

His invitation reflected clinical experience as a Tampa dermatologist and his role in building Suncoast Skin Solutions into a statewide practice staffed by board-certified dermatologists and 90+ providers.

"Dermatology evolves quickly, and physician assistants are central to how that care reaches patients across Florida," said Dr. Ewanowski. "Speaking at FSDPA is a chance to share what our team has learned in practice and to support the clinicians shaping the specialty's next chapter."

Free Skin Cancer Screenings with BayCare on Melanoma Monday

On May 4, Suncoast Skin Solutions providers will join BayCare Health System for free skin cancer screenings at four Tampa Bay hospitals in recognition of Melanoma Monday:

  • St. Joseph's Hospital (Tampa)

  • Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater)

  • St. Anthony's Hospital (St. Petersburg)

  • Winter Haven Hospital (Winter Haven)

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and Florida's year-round sun exposure places residents at elevated risk. Early detection remains the most effective defense. Public screenings like Melanoma Monday reach people who may not have a regular dermatologist or a recent exam. BayCare will share appointments, times, and registration details ahead of the event.

"Florida has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the country, and too many people still go years without a skin check," Dr. Ewanowski said. "Partnering with BayCare on Melanoma Monday, supporting alopecia research, and showing up for community events is how a dermatology practice earns its place in the neighborhoods it serves."

Walk for Alopecia and Alopecia Research

Suncoast Skin Solutions is assembling a team for the Walk for Alopecia on September 26. The event raises awareness of alopecia areata and other forms of hair loss. The practice also connects interested patients with alopecia clinical research as part of a broader program that gives patients early access to emerging therapies.

Additional Spring and Summer Community Events

Other community events scheduled through early summer include:

  • May 7, Dough for the Kids Golf Tournament: A Suncoast Skin Solutions provider will perform skin checks at Bardmoor Country Club. Proceeds benefit Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

  • June 12, Destination Healthy Skin: The practice will support the Skin Cancer Foundation's mobile screening initiative at the New Tampa YMCA, which offers free skin cancer checks to community members, including uninsured residents.

Earlier this spring, Suncoast Skin Solutions sponsored the March 26 GlenLakes Ladies Golf Tournament, which benefited The Life Center of Hernando.

About Suncoast Skin Solutions

Suncoast Skin Solutions is a Florida dermatology practice offering medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology at 30+ locations statewide. Founded by Dr. Christopher Ewanowski, the practice is staffed by board-certified dermatologists and 90+ providers who treat patients of all ages. The team focuses on skin cancer detection, Mohs surgery, and individualized care. More information is available at suncoastskin.com.

Media Contact

Suncoast Skin Solutions
Phone: 844-SUNDERM (844-786-3376)
Web: suncoastskin.com/contact

SOURCE: Suncoast Skin Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/suncoast-skin-solutions-founder-dr.-christopher-ewanowski-to-lead-fre-1163043

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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