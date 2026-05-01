Kolter Homes Releases Designer Model Homes for Sale at The Reserve at Victoria in DeLand, Florida

Fully furnished Kimberly and Madison models offer rare move-in ready opportunities in a Central Florida community

DELAND, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Kolter Homes has announced a limited opportunity to purchase two fully furnished, professionally decorated model homes at The Reserve at Victoria. The Kimberly and Madison model homes are now available for sale, offering prospective buyers a turnkey path to homeownership in one of Central Florida's most desirable locations.

Model homes are often among the most sought-after properties in a community, featuring premium homesites, upgraded finishes, and thoughtfully curated interiors. With both models now available, homebuyers have a unique opportunity to own a professionally designed residence that is ready for immediate enjoyment.

A Rare Opportunity for Move-In Ready Living

The Kimberly model offers a thoughtfully designed layout with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, centered around an open-concept great room and kitchen with island. A versatile front room provides flexibility for a home office or additional sitting area, while the private owner's suite includes a walk-in closet and dual-vanity bath. The home also features a covered lanai with peaceful conservation views and a location just steps from the community clubhouse.

The Madison model presents a more expansive design, featuring three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a private upstairs bonus room. Elevated ceiling heights and designer-selected finishes create a sense of openness throughout the home, while the extended owner's suite offers a spacious retreat. Positioned next to the clubhouse with no home directly behind it, the Madison provides a combination of privacy and convenience, along with a covered lanai ideal for outdoor living and entertaining.

Both homes are fully furnished and professionally decorated, making them ideal for buyers searching for move-in ready homes in DeLand, Florida with high-end finishes already in place.

A Community Designed for Everyday Living

At The Reserve at Victoria, lifestyle is a central focus. Residents enjoy access to a private clubhouse that serves as the hub for fitness, social gatherings, and community events. Amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, pickleball courts, and a playground, offering opportunities for both relaxation and recreation.

The community's design emphasizes connection and convenience, with shared spaces that encourage interaction while supporting a balanced, active lifestyle. These features continue to attract buyers seeking new homes in Central Florida that offer both comfort and community.

A Prime Location Near DeLand's Best Attractions

Located just minutes from historic downtown DeLand, The Reserve at Victoria provides easy access to local dining, shopping, and cultural attractions. Nearby Stetson University offers year-round events, while outdoor destinations such as Blue Spring State Park and Hontoon Island State Park provide opportunities for recreation and exploration.

Residents are also within a short drive of New Smyrna Beach and Daytona Beach, as well as major employment and entertainment hubs in Orlando. This convenient location makes the community an appealing choice for buyers searching for homes for sale near DeLand, Florida with access to both nature and everyday convinces.

A Meaningful Milestone for the Community

The release of the Kimberly and Madison model homes represents a key moment in the continued evolution of The Reserve at Victoria.

"This is a special opportunity for buyers to own two of the most beautifully designed homes in our community," said Emily Vaughn, Community Director at The Reserve at Victoria. "Model homes showcase the very best of what we offer, from design and layout to location within the community. Making these homes available reflects both the strong demand we've seen and the exciting progress of the community as it continues to grow."

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Jaime Godwin

Director of Marketing Communications

jgodwin@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/kolter-homes-releases-designer-model-homes-for-sale-at-the-reserve-at-victoria-in-delan-1159482