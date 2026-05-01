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ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 01:02 Uhr
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Glo Tanning Opens in Columbia, Bringing a Fresh Take on Everyday Wellness

COLUMBIA, MO / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in Columbia, Missouri, on May 2, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of luxury services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Tara and Chris Archer, who are focused on introducing a modern, accessible approach to wellness and self-care in the Columbia community.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions, including red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences, as well as UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 100 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a luxury wellness model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"Columbia is a vibrant, growing community with a mix of students, professionals, and families who all value convenience and quality," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "We're excited to bring a concept that meets people where they are, offering a consistent and elevated experience they can return to again and again."

Location:
3103 W. Broadway, Suite 111
Columbia, Missouri 65203

PR@glotanning.com
1(479)966-4977

SOURCE: Glo Tanning



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/glo-tanning-opens-in-columbia-bringing-a-fresh-take-on-everyday-1163049

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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