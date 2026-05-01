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WKN: 852549 | ISIN: US30231G1022 | Ticker-Symbol: XONA
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ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 01:02 Uhr
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The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: ExxonMobil Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Invites Guests to Plan Ahead for the 54th Event This October

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / The ExxonMobil Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is set to launch Oct. 3-11, 2026. Featuring over 500 balloons, signature mass ascensions and evening balloon glows, the nine-day event is a bucket-list travel experience, and Balloon Fiesta officials say planning early is key.

"Balloon Fiesta is more than just an event, it's an experience," said Julie Morgas Baca, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Executive Director. "Whether visiting Balloon Fiesta for the first time or returning to a favorite tradition, we want every guest to feel confident planning their visit and enjoy every moment on the field."

From ticketing and event details to lodging accommodations, the official Balloon Fiesta website offers a variety of resources for guests planning to attend the 54th event.

Here are several resources attendees may utilize this year:

Explore the Event Schedule:

From sunrise mass ascensions to evening balloon glows, the Balloon Fiesta offers a full slate of events across nine days. Guests can view the official event schedule online to plan their visit around key experiences and build a personalized itinerary.

Balloon Fiesta Hotel Portal:

With hundreds of thousands of attendees expected, accommodations across Albuquerque and the surrounding areas fill quickly each year. To simplify the booking process, Balloon Fiesta offers a centralized lodging platform with live rates and availability and direct booking. Staying nearby gives guests the ability to experience both the early morning launches and nighttime events without the stress of long commutes or traffic, making the experience far more seamless and enjoyable.

Transportation With Park & Ride:

To make getting to and from Balloon Fiesta Park easier, Balloon Fiesta offers a convenient Park & Ride option. Guests can park at designated offsite locations throughout the city and take a shuttle directly to the event grounds. Park & Ride is one of the most efficient and stress-free ways to attend Balloon Fiesta, helping visitors avoid traffic congestion and parking limitations near the park.

Secure Tickets in Advance:

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time through the official Balloon Fiesta website. Advance ticketing helps streamline arrival and reduce wait times at the gate. Options include general admission and several premium experiences for those looking to elevate their visit.

Frequently Asked Questions:

For first-time attendees and returning guests alike, the Balloon Fiesta's Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) provide quick, reliable answers to everything from what to wear and when to arrive to security policies and weather considerations. This resource helps guests feel prepared before they arrive.

For additional resources and more information about the 2026 event, visit balloonfiesta.com/plan-your-visit/.

About the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Inc.

The ExxonMobil Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is an annual festival of hot air balloons that takes place every October in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. It is the largest gathering of balloons and balloonists in the world. For details on events, schedule, and entertainment, visit our website BalloonFiesta.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X or TikTok.

Media Contact
Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Media Relations Team
Phone: 505-898-8689
Email: media@balloonfiesta.com

SOURCE: The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta



Related Documents:
  • ExxonMobil AIBF Logo
  • aibf-planning-resources-for-54th-event-news-release-final


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/exxonmobil-albuquerque-international-balloon-fiestar-invites-gue-1163059

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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